IPL Eliminator, RR vs SRH: Sooryavanshi's whirlwind 97 takes Royals to 243 vs SRH

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive 97 pushed Rajasthan Royals to 243/8 in the IPL 2026 Eliminator game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates his half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 Eliminator at Mullanpur on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 97 off 29 balls, including 12 sixes, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator.

Sooryavanshi's aggressive batting display included smashing Pat Cummins for multiple sixes.

Despite Sooryavanshi's heroics and a half-century from Dhruv Jurel, Rajasthan Royals lost momentum in the death overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers managed to restrict the scoring rate in the final overs.

Vaibhav Sooryanshi left the cricketing world in awe again as the 15-year-old toyed with the likes of Pat Cummins on way to a six-laden 97 off 29 balls before Rajasthan Royals slipped to 243 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Eliminator at Mullanpur on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi's Six-Hitting Spree

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 12 sixes and five boundaries in his 29-ball 97. Photograph: BCCI

The 15-year-old, who keeps pushing his boundaries at such a young age, went on a six hitting spree (12 in total) against Cummins and Co. on a true surface. The Australian captain and his bowling mates tried everything against Sooryavanshi but the free flowing batter responded by sending balls after balls into the stands.

Not so long ago, he had told Kevin Pietersen on his outrageous ambition of scoring a 200 in a T20 game. With the way he was operating in Mullanpur, a double hundred was very much on the cards.

• IPL: Sooryavanshi Sends Gayle's Sixes Record Crashing!

IMAGE: Praful Hinge celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Eventually, he narrowly missed out on breaking the fastest IPL hundred record of Chris Gayle (30 balls) by getting caught at third man off Praful Hinge in the eighth over. For the youngest IPL centurion, another record was there for the taking but he missed out by just one hit.

The slow walk back to the pavillion displayed his dejection even though he was applauded by everyone in the stadium, including the opposition.

Cummins Under Pressure

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

It was a good batting surface but the ball striking from Sooryavanshi was phenomenal. Anything full was smoked back over the bowler's head, the predictable short ball was slashed over third man and anything on his pads was picked up over fine leg. The fast hands were working wonders.

Cummins, who was hammered for four sixes by Sooryavanshi, had run out of answers and so did others. The Australian is among the wiliest operators on the field but discussions with the leadership group after every Sooryavanshi six became a routine.

Royals' Collapse in Death Overs

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

While hitting sixes at will, the left-hander did break Gayle's record (59 sixes) for most sixes in a season. He has cleared the fence a staggering 65 times this season.

Just put Sooryavanshi's special effort in perspective, he got to his half-century off 16 balls and half of those deliveries went over the ropes.

IMAGE: Shivang Kumar celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

His opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal was a mere spectator at the other end and ended with contrasting run-a-ball 29.

Dhruv Jurel made a sublime 50 off 21 balls, his sixth half-century of the season, but the Royals lost their way in the death overs. They looked unstoppable at 180 for two in 13 overs but SRH picked up timely wickets to cut the scoring rate.

The last five overs belonged to SRH, who took five wickets for 36 runs in that phase.

IMAGE: Praful Hinge celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

Still, Cummins ended with forgettable figures of 64 runs in four overs with no wickets. Sakib Hussain leaked 49 runs in three overs while Hinge got three wickets but conceded 54 runs in his 24 balls. Eshan Malinga gave away 10 runs per over.

Wrist spinner Shivang Kumar was impressive again and got the wicket of Jaiswal.

Key Statistics:

Most sixes in an IPL season

• 65: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

• 59: Chris Gayle (2012)

• 52: Andre Russell (2019)

• 51: Chris Gayle (2013)

• 45: Jos Buttler (2022)

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 16-ball 50 is the joint-fastest half-century in an IPL knockout game alongside Suresh Raina's 16-ball fifty vs Kings XI Punjab in 2014 Qualifier 2.

Most sixes in an innings in IPL knockouts/Playoffs

• 12: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur, 2026

• 10: Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad, 2023

• 9: Rajat Patidar vs Gujarat Titans, Dharamsala, 2026

• Rajasthan Royals' 136 runs is the highest first 10 overs total in an IPL knockouts/Playoffs innings, bettering 122 runs by Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab in 2014 Qualifier 2.