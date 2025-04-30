'264 reasons to celebrate Rohit Sharma!'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma has left an indelible mark on world cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

The 'Hitman' turns 38! As Rohit Sharma celebrates his birthday, the cricketing world unites to salute a legend whose journey from raw talent to world champion has inspired millions.

Whether it’s his effortless sixes, record-shattering double centuries, or his calm-yet-fierce leadership, Rohit has left an indelible mark on world cricket—and on the hearts of millions.

Wishes poured in from the cricketing fraternity too. Former teammate Yuvraj Singh shared a nostalgic video montage featuring moments from their playing days, accompanied by a touching message. ‘Some build records, some build legacies - you’ve done both brotherman! Hope you have an amazing year ahead! Happy birthday. Loads of love always.’

IPL franchises joined in as well—RCB paid tribute by referencing Rohit’s iconic 264-run knock against Sri Lanka, calling it "264 reasons to celebrate!"

Their post read, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the captain of India's recent T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy winning teams, and one of the finest openers, Rohit Sharma! Have a smashing day, Hitman!"

CSK and several other teams joined the celebration, acknowledging the impact and legacy of India's current ODI and Test captain. Under his leadership, India clinched the T20 World Cup in 2024 and lifted the Champions Trophy in 2025, further solidifying his reputation as a modern-day great.

Rohit made his international debut in an ODI against Ireland in Belfast on June 23, 2007, during the Future Cup. Though he didn’t get a chance to bat that day, it was the start of a glorious career. Later that year, he made his T20I debut during the inaugural T20 World Cup—and the rest, as they say, is history.

From elegant drives to ruthless pulls, and from being an underrated youngster to one of India’s most successful captains, Rohit’s journey has been nothing short of legendary. As he celebrates 38 today, one thing is clear—Rohit Sharma isn’t just a cricketer; he’s a phenomenon.

Happy Birthday, Rohit Sharma! Here’s to more milestones, more memories, and more magic.