KL Rahul's blazing 152, Rana's 91 power Delhi Capitals to IPL record

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

IMAGE: KL Rahul celebrates his century during the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in the Indian Premier League in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul scored a brilliant 152, the third-highest individual score in IPL history, showcasing his exceptional form.

Nitish Rana contributed a powerful 91, providing excellent support to Rahul and accelerating Delhi Capitals' scoring rate.

The Rahul-Rana partnership of 220 runs was the second-highest in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals posted the highest total of the 2026 IPL season, highlighting their aggressive batting approach.

Punjab Kings' bowlers struggled to contain the Delhi Capitals' batters, who capitalised on loose deliveries and misfields.

KL Rahul blended grace with power to script a stroke-filled 152, the third-highest individual IPL score, while Nitish Rana (91) batted with authority as the duo powered hosts Delhi Capitals to a mammoth 264 for 2 against Punjab Kings in New Delhi on Saturday.

Setting a target for the first time this season, the Capitals came out with clear intent, attacking anything in their arc from the outset.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana celebates his half-century. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The home team hit a total of 29 fours and 13 sixes to put on board the highest total of the 2026 IPL season.

Rahul's record-breaking innings

Striking at over 200 throughout the 20 overs, Rahul (152 off 67 balls) unfurled a range of classical strokes all around the ground, seamlessly combining timing with aggression to put up the highest-score ever by an Indian in the IPL.

IMAGE: KL Rahul's 67-ball unbeaten 152 was studded with 16 boundaries and nine sixes. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

With the knock, he also became only the third player to go beyond 150-run mark after Chris Gayle (175) and Brendon McCullum (158).

Rana's explosive support

Dropped on 18 by Shashank Singh, he made full use of the reprieve, forging a 220-run stand with local boy Rana for the second wicket. It was second biggest stand in IPL history behind 229 set by Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers.

Rana looked completely at ease on his home ground. His 44-ball knock, laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes, provided the perfect foil as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a brisk pace.

Delhi Capitals' dominant performance

Rahul set the tone early, striking back-to-back boundaries in the second over before Pathum Nissanka chipped in with a crisp four.

Although Punjab struck an early blow with Nissanka top-edging to the keeper, their bowlers found little respite thereafter. They were also guilty of a few misfields, which only added to their woes.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates with Marco Jansen after dismissing Pathum Nissanka. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Rahul and Rana seized control, punishing anything loose and propelling Delhi to 68 for one, DC's best powerplay score of the season before plundering 145 runs in the middle overs.

Rana then shifted gears in spectacular fashion, taking apart Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett in the 12th over for 28 runs.

IMAGE: Nitish Rana hit eleven boundaries and four sixes in his 44-ball 91. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The left-hander dealt exclusively in boundaries, smashing two sixes and four fours in a sequence of 6,4,4,4,4,6.

At the other end, Rahul was equally ruthless, taking a liking to Vijaykumar Vyshak in the 16th over, from which he plundered three sixes and a four, as Delhi tightened their grip on the contest.

Key Statistics:

Highest individual scores by an Indian in men's T20s

• 152 not out: KL Rahul vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

• 151: Tilak Varma vs Meghalaya, Rajkot, 2024

• 148: Abhishek Sharma vs Bengal, Secunderabad, 2025

• 147: Shreyas Iyer vs Sikkim, Indore, 2019

• 146 not out: Punit Bisht vs Mizoram, Chennai, 2021

Highest boundary count in an IPL innings (fours and sixes)

• 30: Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, Bengaluru, 2013

• 25: KL Rahul (DC) vs PBKS, Delhi, 2026

• 24: Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, Mumbai WS, 2023

• 24: Abhishek Sharma (SRH) vs PBKS, Hyderabad, 2025

Next Matches:

April 26, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

April 26, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.