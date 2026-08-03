25 sixes, 233 runs! Abhishek roars back

Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma has delivered a sensational performance, smashing 233 runs with 25 sixes in a domestic One-day match, reminding everyone of his explosive batting prowess amidst recent international struggles.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma reminded everyone of his incredible hitting ability with a sensational knock. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Abhishek Sharma scored an incredible 233 runs off 91 balls for Amritsar in a senior inter-district One-day match in Punjab.

His innings included a staggering 25 sixes and 15 fours, played at a breathtaking strike rate of 256.04.

This explosive performance serves as a timely reminder of Sharma's destructive batting capabilities amidst his recent struggles in international T20I cricket.

Sharma had been facing a lean patch in T20Is, averaging just 19.41 since the 2026 T20 World Cup, contrasting with his earlier form.

The knock highlights why Indian selectors continue to back him as a potential match-winner despite his recent international form.

Abhishek Sharma reminded everyone of his incredible hitting ability with a sensational knock in a senior inter-district One-day match in Punjab, launching 25 sixes on his way to a stunning double century.

Opening the batting for Amritsar Men Senior against Tarn Taran Men Senior, the India opener smashed 233 off just 91 balls, hitting 15 fours and 25 sixes at a breathtaking strike rate of 256.04. His carnage powered Amritsar to a mammoth 533/8 in 50 overs.

Explosive Partnership And Record-Breaking Innings

Abhishek barely gave the bowlers a chance, putting on a massive 305-run opening partnership with Abhay Choudhary before falling after one of the most explosive innings seen in Punjab's domestic cricket.

Timely Knock Amidst International Struggles

The knock comes at the perfect time for the left-hander, who has been searching for runs in international cricket.

Despite being one of the most destructive T20 batters in the world, Abhishek has struggled to convert starts in recent series. He began the Ireland tour with 49 before being dismissed for a duck in the next game. Against England, he scored 59 and 43 in the first two T20Is but then managed only 10, 16 and 3 as India suffered a 4-0 series defeat.

The struggles continued in Zimbabwe, where he made scores of 1, 8 and 2.

Abhishek, who once sat at the top of the ICC T20I batting rankings, has found runs hard to come by since the 2026 T20 World Cup.

After three successive ducks during the tournament, he ended the drought with a 55 against Zimbabwe. Even so, he has averaged just 19.41 in T20Is since the World Cup, compared to 37.05 before it.