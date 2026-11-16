25 bats, countless memories: Sachin's cricketing journey goes on display at Wankhede

The MCA unveiled 'Batography' at the Wankhede museum, showcasing 25 bats and personal memorabilia chronicling Sachin Tendulkar's remarkable 24-year career, from his first bat to his final Test.

IMAGE: The 'Batography' section of the museum showcases each of Sachin Tendulkar's bats from different phases of his career. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

Key Points The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled 'Batography' at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, featuring 25 bats tracing Sachin Tendulkar's journey from 1978 to his final international appearance in 2013.

The collection includes his first Kashmir willow bat gifted by his sister, the bat from his maiden Test century, one gifted by Don Bradman, and the bat used for his 100th international hundred.

The exhibition also showcases Tendulkar's first helmet, Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, India kit from his 200th Test and the notes from his farewell speech at the Wankhede.

Unveiled on the 13th anniversary of his final Test, the new section adds to the MCA museum-and-stadium tour launched in October 2025, with tickets available on District for November 17-22.

From the first bat gifted by his sister as a five-year-old to the one he used in his final international innings, Sachin Tendulkar's remarkable cricketing journey has found a special home at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Monday unveiled 'Batography', a dedicated section at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, showcasing 25 bats that trace the legendary batter's career from 1978 to 2013. The collection also features select headgear, apparel and personal memorabilia.

Tendulkar unveiled the section alongside MCA president Ajinkya Naik at a special ceremony on November 16, a date that marks 13 years since he played his 200th and final Test against the West Indies at the Wankhede in 2013.

From a Five-Year-Old's First Bat to His Final Test

Conceptualised as a journey through a cricketer's life using the instrument closest to his craft, 'Batography' presents each bat as a chapter in Tendulkar's illustrious career.

The collection begins with a Kashmir willow bat gifted by his elder sister Savita in 1978, when he was five, and ends with the bat he used during his final Test innings at the Wankhede.

Among the prized exhibits are the bat with which he scored his maiden Test century at Manchester in 1990, aged 17; one gifted by Australian great Sir Donald Bradman in 1998; the bat from the 2003 ODI World Cup, where he was named Player of the Tournament; and the one he used to score his 100th international century against Bangladesh in Mirpur on March 16, 2012.

Jerseys, Helmet, Farewell Speech Memorabilia on Display

The display goes beyond bats, bringing together memorabilia from some of the defining moments of Tendulkar's career. It includes his first helmet, his Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, and the India jersey and helmet from his 200th and final Test.

Also on display is the sheet of paper he referred to during his emotional farewell speech at the Wankhede.

Tendulkar, who was accompanied by his family at the unveiling, said his bats had remained a constant through his 24-year international career and brought back memories of different dressing rooms, pitches and crowds.

He described the collection coming together at the Wankhede, where his international journey ended, as a special moment and thanked the MCA and its president for making it possible.

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A Tribute to a Cricketing Phenomenon

Naik described 'Batography' as a tribute to a sporting icon whose legacy would continue to inspire generations. He said more than 23,000 people had visited the MCA Museum and taken the Wankhede Stadium tour since the initiative began in October 2025.

The new section, he added, would give visitors another reason to explore the museum and experience Tendulkar's remarkable journey.

The unveiling was followed by a felicitation ceremony in Tendulkar's honour and a fireside conversation.

Members of the MCA Apex Council, Tendulkar's family, the museum team and media representatives attended the event.

Museum Expands its Collection

The MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum houses more than 20 sections dedicated to different eras and personalities in Mumbai and Indian cricket.

Its collection includes bats, balls, jerseys, blazers, gloves, stumps and photographs contributed by celebrated players and their families. Interactive attractions include a quiz room and an audio-visual section.

The MCA launched India's first museum-and-stadium tour in October 2025. With the addition of 'Batography', visitors can now explore Tendulkar's career through his personal cricketing memorabilia.

Tickets for the museum and museum-and-stadium tour, both of which include access to the new section, are available on District for November 17-22, 2026.