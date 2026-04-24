IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan hits 3rd IPL century as Gujarat Titans post 205 vs RCB

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan celebrates his century during the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points B Sai Sudharsan scored a remarkable century for Gujarat Titans against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL.

Sudharsan's 58-ball innings showcased a different approach to T20 batting, focusing on calculated accumulation of runs.

The century was Sudharsan's third in the IPL, highlighting his consistent performance in the league.

Sudharsan's innings helped Gujarat Titans reach a competitive total of 205 for three.

Despite Sudharsan's century, RCB managed to restrict Gujarat Titans in the final overs.

B Sai Sudharsan produced a magnificent 100 that was an anti-thesis of T20 batting, but still strong enough to carry Gujarat Titans to a competitive 205 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match in Bengaluru on Friday.

In fact, the 12.4 overs of the Titans' innings was an anti-thesis of T20 batting, where the former champions proved that runs can be made in this format without hitting the ball in anger.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill during their 128-run stand for the opening wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Sudharsan's dominant innings

Sudharsan's 58-ball knock, his third hundred in the IPL, was the cornerstone in GT's trend-defying effort with the bat.

The left-hander totally dominated the 128-run alliance with his opening partner and captain Shubman Gill (32, 24b) from the outset, as Sudharsan consumed 29 balls in the Power Play segment against the latter's seven.

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IMAGE: Suyash Sharma celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

The 24-year-old Tamil Nadu batter, who also became the fastest to score 2,000 IPL runs along his innings, made 46 runs in Power Play, and then reached fifty off 33 balls in style, clobbering Romario Shepherd for a six.

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Sudharsan takes on RCB spinners

The next fifty runs came at a faster clip -- 24 balls -- and it was a phase where he nullified RCB's spin duo Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan hit 11 boundaries and five sixes in his unbeaten 100 off 58 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Krunal tried his trademark bouncer to keep Sudharsan quiet, but the batter was equal to the task, upper cutting it over backward point for a six.

He followed that up with a boundary and a swept six off the same bowler as RCB skipper Rajat Patidar had to check for different options.

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RCB's attempt to regain control

Gill's dismissal did not alter the course of the match much, as Sudharsan, who was dropped on 91 by Suyash off his bowling, bled the RCB bowling silently.

Sudharsan got to his hundred with a single off Suyah but could not build on it further, giving a rather tame return catch to Josh Hazlewood.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

He fell at an individual score of 100, precisely the total they made against Mumbai Indians in a 99-run mauling a few days back.

But his departure, though, helped RCB pull back a bit in the death overs.

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Titans' final overs and RCB's challenge

In the overs between 17 -- GT were 174 for two at that stage -- and 20, the Titans could garner only 31 runs and there were not many boundary hits too, even that materialised because team's debutant Jason Holder's cameo (23 not out, 10b)

But on another slightly tacky surface, RCB will have to bat really well to scale this down.

Key Statistics:

Indians who have taken fewest balls for 2,000 IPL runs

• 1,193: Abhishek Sharma

• 1,211: Virender Sehwag

• 1,306: Rishabh Pant

• 1,326: Yashasvi Jaiswal

• 1,353: Yusuf Pathan

• 1,361: Sai Sudharsan

Fewest innings to reach 2,000 IPL runs

• 47: Sai Sudharsan

• 48: Chris Gayle

• 52: Shaun Marsh

• 57: Ruturaj Gaikwad

• 60: KL Rahul

Next Matches:

April 25, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

April 25, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.