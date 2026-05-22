IPL 2026: Kishan, Abhishek, Klaasen blistering fifties help SRH post 255 vs RCB

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Heinrich Klaasen unleashed a batting masterclass, propelling Sunrisers Hyderabad to a formidable 255 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling IPL encounter.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan continued his fine form in IPL 2026 with a stroke-filled 79 off 46 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Sharma's rapid half-century set the tone for Sunrisers Hyderabad's aggressive batting display.

Ishan Kishan's precision and power contributed significantly to SRH's high score against RCB.

Heinrich Klaasen's dominant batting performance, including a brutal assault on Josh Hazlewood, solidified SRH's dominance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's consistent attack-at-all-costs strategy proved highly effective in the IPL match.

SRH batters combined for 20 boundaries and 16 sixes, highlighting their explosive power hitting.

Abhishek Sharma's bat-swing, Ishan Kishan's daredevilry and Heinrich Klaasen's brute muscularity allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to maintain their home batting template of attack at all costs and post a mammoth 255 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL match in Hyderabad on Friday.

SRH Seize Early Initiative

IMAGE: Travis Head is bowled by Rasikh Dar. Photograph: BCCI

While Abhishek (56 off 22 balls) scored another 20-ball half-century and nullified Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his first spell, vice-captain Kishan found the gaps while displaying both precision and cheekiness to pummel his way to 79 off just 44 balls.

Klaasen's Ruthless Hitting

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen smashed two boundaries and five sixes in his 24-ball 51. Photograph: BCCI

Klaasen (51 off 24 balls), probably the most consistent batter across teams below No. 3, literally toyed with a world class operator like Josh Hazlewood, taking as many as 27 runs off his third over and the team's 13th, as the Orange Army ensured that they would cross the 250-run mark on a batting featherbed.

Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Start

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The mayhem was started by Abhishek when he elegantly lofted a Bhuvneshwar delivery over wide of long-off to get his first six. Bhuvneshwar, who found a second wind in this IPL, wasn't allowed to settle down as he flicked him twice -- once over square-leg and then over deep mid-wicket off back-to-back deliveries.

Romario Shepherd's friendly, occasional medium pace wasn't suppose to trouble the world's No. 1 ranked T20 batter, and it didn't. He was lofted for a couple of straight sixes while Suyash Sharma's delivery was also sent soaring into the orbit with minimal footwork.

Kishan and Klaasen's Consistency

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

While Kishan dropped anchor at one end and is showing consistency that one expects from a talent like him, no words of praise would be enough for Klaasen, who doesn't play international cricket anymore and is the most sought after gun-for-hire in the franchise universe.

In case of Kishan, RCB bowlers were guilty of bowling into his pads, allowing him to chance his arms freely while Klaasen was neither disturbed by straight lines nor perturbed by the wide lines bowled at him.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The manner in which he hammered Hazlewood was good enough to dismantle the strategy of Rajat Patidar while Nitish Reddy provided a final flourish with a 12-ball 29 not out. In all, SRH batters hit 20 boundaries and 16 sixes.

Key Statistics:

Most consecutive 50-plus scores vs RCB in IPL

• 7: David Warner (2014-16)

• 4: Kane Williamson (2016-19)

• 4: Ishan Kishan (2024-26)

Most 250-plus totals in IPL

• 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad

• 3: Punjab Kings

• 3: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

• 2: Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders

• 1: Lucknow Super Giants

Bowlers who conceded 50-plus most times in an IPL innings

• 9: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

• 9: Mohammed Shami

• 8: Mohammed Siraj

Next Match:

May 23, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.