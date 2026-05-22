IPL 2026 preview, LSG vs PBKS: Punjab Kings need miracle to keep playoff hopes alive

Punjab Kings face a crucial IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, needing a victory and favourable results from other games to keep their playoff dreams alive after a dramatic slump.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings need to win against Lucknow Super Giants with a massive margin to keep their hopes alive for the IPL 2026 playoffs. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab Kings must win against Lucknow Super Giants to stay in contention for the IPL playoffs.

Punjab's batting order, including Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, needs to rediscover its explosive form.

Lucknow Super Giants will rely on Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis to deliver a strong performance at home.

Punjab Kings' playoff chances also depend on the results of other matches, specifically Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

Inconsistent bowling and costly fielding errors have plagued Punjab Kings during their recent slump in the IPL.

Punjab Kings will need something spectacular to arrest a disastrous slide and keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they take on already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants, in their IPL clash, in Lucknow on Saturday.

Punjab's campaign has unravelled dramatically since their record 265-run chase against Delhi Capitals on April 25.

From remaining unbeaten till the midway stage and looking like genuine title contenders with six wins in seven matches, the last season's runners-up have crashed to six successive defeats, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Punjab Kings' Playoff Scenarios

Now placed fifth, Punjab not only need to beat LSG in their final league game but also depend on Sunday's double headers (MI vs RR and KKR vs DC) to earn a place in the playoff.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side would hope both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their respective matches.

A Rajasthan Royals win over Mumbai would officially end Punjab's hopes, while a KKR victory over Delhi Capitals could bring net run-rate into play.

At present, PBKS hold a slight edge in NRR over KKR.

But before permutations come into the picture, Punjab first need to rediscover their form after a prolonged slump that has exposed flaws across departments.

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Batting Order Woes For Punjab

Their aggressive top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly has failed to provide the explosive starts that defined the first half of their season.

Priyansh has managed just one fifty in his last seven innings and was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, while Prabhsimran too has struggled for consistency with only one fifty in his last five innings.

Connolly has shown glimpses but has not converted starts into substantial scores.

Having remained among the leaders in run-getters' tally, captain Iyer's returns too have dipped sharply during the losing streak, crossing fifty only once in the six defeats.

The middle order, which scripted the memorable chase against Delhi, has also lost momentum, while their bowling unit has leaked runs regularly at both ends of the innings.

Fielding has further hurt their campaign, with dropped catches proving costly in crucial moments.

Lucknow Look To End Season On A High

IMAGE: Having lost three of their last five games, Lucknow Super Giants will be looking to end their campaign on a high. Photograph: BCCI

LSG, meanwhile, have endured a forgettable season and are out of playoff contention after managing just two wins in their last 10 matches.

They suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in their previous outing, a game dominated by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Yet, the home side would take confidence from their recent performances at the Ekana Stadium, where both they secured both their last two wins -- against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

The biggest positive for LSG has been the form of Australian duo Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis at the top.

The pair added 109 in only 8.2 overs in the last match and will once again be crucial if LSG are to finish their campaign on a positive note in front of the home crowd.

Nicholas Pooran too would look to rediscover his touch after managing just 87 runs in his last four innings.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, who has endured a disappointing season with only one fifty so far, will also hope to end on a high.

In the bowling department, it remains to be seen whether veteran pacer Mohammed Shami returns after missing the previous game.

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LSG Vs PBKS: Head To Head

The rivalry between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants has been closely contested, with PBKS leading 4-3 in their seven meetings so far.

Matches between the two teams have often been high-scoring. Lucknow Super Giants posted 257/5 in 2023, while Punjab Kings replied with 254/7 in 2026. Interestingly, both teams also recorded their lowest totals against each other in a 2022 match in Pune, where LSG defended 153/8 after restricting PBKS to 133/8.

Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is expected to offer help to both batters and bowlers, though fast bowlers are likely to enjoy more assistance. The surface has provided good pace and movement in recent matches, making batting challenging at times. A first-innings total of around 160-170 could prove competitive at this venue. Spinners are not expected to get much help from the pitch.

The weather in Lucknow is likely to be hot and humid, with no rain forecast for the match. Temperatures are expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while winds could blow at around 10 kmph.

Predicted Playings XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell Marsh.

Impact Subs: Josh Inglis, Matthew Breetzke, Digvesh Rathi, Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (Wicketkeeper), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Subs: Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan.

Match Info

May 23, 2026, 7:30 IST. Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.