200 on the Cards as India Face West Indies on Batting Belter

India's virtual T20 World Cup quarterfinal against West Indies at Eden Gardens will be played on the same pitch that produced the tournament's first 200-plus total, with dew and spin likely to play key roles.

IMAGE: India's Abhishek Sharma finally found his form in the match against Zimbabwe on Thursday, and he will look to carry the momentum into the game against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's virtual quarterfinal against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday will be played on the same pitch that witnessed the tournament's first 200-plus total, by Scotland.

Key Points Match will be held on the same pitch that saw Scotland score 207/4 earlier in the tournament.

Curator Sujan Mukherjee described it as a typical run-friendly Eden wicket.

Considerable dew expected during the match.

Going by what local curator Sujan Mukherjee indicated, the Super 8 clash between India and West Indies will be held on the strip that hosted the "second match of the T20 World Cup".

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly on Friday evening inspected the pitch before it was fully covered along with the outfield.

Typical Eden wicket but dew could come into play

There was a lengthy discussion between the former BCCI president and Mukherjee, along with the board's chief curator Ashish Bhowmick.

The former India captain checked the firmness from both ends and closely examined the surface.

"Ganguly appeared happy seeing the preparation of the pitch which was last used for the second World Cup match. It's a typical Eden wicket full of runs and there would be something in it for the bowlers too," Mukherjee told PTI.

He further said there would be considerable dew.

Spin could play a massive role

IMAGE: Spinners Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy will be crucial to India's win. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Scotland had recorded the first 200-plus total of this World Cup when they piled up 207/4 against debutants Italy before bowling them out for 134 in the match played in Kolkata on February 9.

Off-spinner Michael Leask was the player of the match, returning impressive figures of 4/17.

With considerable dryness expected on the surface, spin could once again play a crucial role.

Pacers could fancy their chances

However, the Eden pitch has also offered good bounce and carry, and it was particularly evident during England's matches in which Jofra Archer relished the conditions.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh would therefore also fancy their chances along with Hardik Pandya.

While India will be playing their first match at Eden Gardens in this edition of the tournament, West Indies enjoy a slight advantage, having already played two group league games at the venue and winning both (against Scotland and Italy).

The Super Eights fixture has effectively turned into a knockout contest after South Africa defeated the West Indies and India eliminated Zimbabwe on Thursday.