Raichandani, Virk hit 50s to lead India U-19's strong reply against Sri Lanka on Day 2

Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Facebook

Key Points Lakshya Raichandani and Sagar Virk hit unbeaten fifties to lead India U-19's strong reply on Day 2.

Senuja Wekunagoda's 233 had guided Sri Lanka to a huge 424/9 declared in their first innings.

Spinner Jeganathan Hemuchudeshan was India's most successful bowler with three wickets.

Openers Lakshya Raichandani and Sagar Virk stroked unbeaten 93 and 87 respectively as India Under-19 made a strong reply against Sri Lanka Under-19 on Day 2 of the first Youth Test in Galle on Tuesday.



The Indians reached stumps on the second day on a comfortable 186 for no loss in 58 overs, trailing Sri Lanka by 238 runs, who had declared their first innings at 424 for nine.



Sri

Lanka's big first innings total meant that India needed a firm start, and Raichandani along with Virk did just that.Raichandani stroked a fluent 93 not out made off 136 balls, hitting 10 fours and two sixes.Virk, on the other hand, was solid as he made a resolute 87 not out off 215 balls with 12 fours.Earlier, Sri Lanka Under-19, resuming on their overnight score of 344 for four lost double centurion Senuja Wekunagoda in the morning session. He added 30 runs to his score before he was bowled by off-spinner Jeganathan Hemuchudeshan after a splendid knock of 233 from 267 balls, with 33 fours and a six.Hemuchudeshan was India's most successful bowler, picking up 3/107 in 24 overs, while Kavya Patel and Priyanshu Singh bagged two wickets each.

India cleaned up the Sri Lankan lower order quickly, as the hosts lost five wickets for three runs before declaring their first innings on 424/9 in 106.4 overs.