1st Test: Renshaw leads Australia as SA face tough chase

Australia has built a commanding 280-run lead over South Africa by lunch on day four of the first Test, despite losing four wickets, as they push towards a declaration to secure victory.

1st Test SCORECARD: South Africa vs Australia

IMAGE: Matt Renshaw was not out on 32 and Alex Carey unbeaten on 5 at lunch. Photograph: Cricket.co.au/X

Key Points Australia increased their lead to 280 runs against South Africa by lunch on the fourth day of the first Test.

Australia reached 174-4 in their second innings, with Matt Renshaw (32*) and Alex Carey (5*) at the crease.

Key Australian batsmen Travis Head (11), Nic Maddinson (48), Steve Smith (27), and Marnus Labuschagne (37) were dismissed.

Bad light has affected play on each of the opening three days, prompting Australia to seek a quick declaration.

Australia aims to push their lead past 350 runs before declaring to allow time to bowl out South Africa for victory.

Australia increased their lead over South Africa to 280 runs but lost four wickets in reaching 174-4 at lunch on the fourth day of the first Test.

Australia had 106-run first-innings lead and after resuming at 33-0, accelerated the scoring to set an imposing target and give themselves enough time to bowl out South Africa to win the first of the three-match series.

Matt Renshaw was not out on 32 and Alex Carey unbeaten on 5 at lunch.

Australia's Wickets Fall

IMAGE: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates with Aiden Markram during the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Travis Head (11) was first to depart after Australia had added 10 runs to their overnight tally when he got a leading edge to a rising delivery from Marco Jansen and chipped the ball straight to Temba Bavuma at mid-on.

Head’s role as opener is likely to come under further scrutiny ahead of the start of the second Test in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Nic Maddinson, who made a duck in the first innings on his return after a decade out of Test cricket, played some expansive shots before Anrich Nortje clean bowled him for 48 and Steve Smith was also attacking but was caught on the boundary by Jansen off spinner Simon Harmer for 27.

Marnus Labuschagne was another who needed a high-scoring knock to keep critics at bay but was out for 37 when he mis-cued Keshav Maharaj to Bavuma in the covers.

Declaration Looms For Australia

IMAGE: South Africa's Marco Jansen celebrates during the first Test against Australia. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Bad light curtailed play on each of the opening three days and Australia will be looking to the second session to increase their lead past the 350-run mark before considering declaring.

They will want to have a bowl at the home side’s top order before the close of play, and have a full day on Tuesday to chase victory.

Australia scored 390 in the first innings including 190 from Renshaw. South Africa replied with 284.