Pakistan's new brigade shines with bat and ball to leave Sri Lanka trailing on Day 2

Pakistan's debutants continued to dominate as Saqib Khan took two wickets to leave Sri Lanka 114 for three, trailing by 320 runs after Pakistan declared at 434 for nine.

IMAGE: Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva added an unbeaten 49 for the fourth wicket to take Sri Lanka to 114 for three at stumps on Day 2. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points Pakistan's debutants shone as Sri Lanka reached 114 for three, trailing by 320 runs after two days of the opening Test in Rawalpindi.

Saqib Khan claimed two wickets for 54 runs, while Mohammad Abbas struck once to reduce Sri Lanka to 12 for two early in their innings.

Kamindu Mendis (40 not out) and Dhananjaya de Silva (22 not out) added an unbeaten 49-run stand to revive Sri Lanka.

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Pakistan's fresh faces continued to make a strong impression as their bowlers put Sri Lanka under pressure in the opening Test, leaving the visitors 320 runs behind with seven first-innings wickets remaining at the close of the second day in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka reached 114 for three in reply to Pakistan's 434 for nine declared, with bad light forcing an early finish for the second successive day.

Nearly 26 overs were lost on Tuesday, adding to the curtailed opening day when only 67.2 overs were possible.

Debutant fast bowler Saqib Khan led the attack with two for 54, while senior pacer Mohammad Abbas also struck early to leave Sri Lanka struggling at 12 for two.

Both bowlers found movement off the pitch and made an immediate impact with the new ball.

Abbas drew an outside edge from Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who was promoted to open in his third Test but departed for a duck.

Saqib then made an instant impression in his first Test, squaring up experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal with a delivery that took the shoulder of his bat and flew to the slips.

Udara's Dismissal Adds to Sri Lanka's Woes

Sri Lanka slipped further when Lahiru Udara, who had scored an aggressive 42 with seven fours, edged Saqib to wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori.

Udara had survived a reprieve just two balls earlier when Mohammad Taha dropped a one-handed chance at gully.

Mendis, De Silva Offer Resistance

Kamindu Mendis and former captain Dhananjaya de Silva steadied the innings with an unbeaten 49-run stand.

Mendis was batting on 40 after surviving a close lbw review, while de Silva remained unbeaten on 22.

Earlier, Pakistan declared at 434 for nine after building their total around five half-centuries, three of them from debutants.

Saud Shakeel top-scored with 93, falling seven short of his first Test century in more than two years.

Shakeel spent more than five-and-a-half hours at the crease, facing 193 deliveries. He added 96 runs with Ghazi Ghori, who made 48, and another 44 with Arafat Minhas, who contributed a brisk 52.

Minhas struck nine fours and a six before falling to Lahiru Kumara while attempting to accelerate the scoring.

Shakeel departed in the first over after lunch, gloving a short delivery down the leg side to give Asitha Fernando his 100th Test wicket. Fernando finished with three for 107.