New Zealand captain Tom Latham outlines the team's strategic three-pacer approach for the crucial Test series against India, emphasizing their unique playing style over World Test Championship standings.

IMAGE: New Zealand captain Tom Latham during a training session. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points New Zealand captain Tom Latham confirmed on Wednesday a strategy of three pacers and one bowling all-rounder for the two-Test series against India.

Latham stated the team's focus is on playing their own brand of cricket, not on the World Test Championship standings, where New Zealand is currently top.

Experienced pacer Matt Henry is fit and ready to return to red-ball cricket after recovering from a concussion.

Kyle Jamieson has impressed the skipper with his effort in recent weeks and bowled well in white-ball games.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham on Wednesday said the home team will go in with three pacers and a bowling all-rounder in the two-Test series against India while refusing to get caught up in the mathematical calculations surrounding the World Test Championship race.

Latham said his side's best chance lies in staying true to its own style rather than worrying about the WTC race. The Kiwis are currently top of the table with four wins and one loss from six Tests in this cycle.

India are fourth and in desperate need to win this series to stay in contention for the final next year.

New Zealand's Bowling Strategy

"We will play three fast bowlers and one bowling all-rounder," Latham said on the eve of the opening Test here. The three-pronged pace attack is expected to comprise Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and another quick, with the all-rounder providing additional balance to the attack.

Latham was particularly upbeat about Henry's availability, with the experienced pacer fit and ready to return to the red-ball format after recovering from a concussion sustained during the ODI series which the hosts lost 1-3.

"Matt Henry is fit and I am hoping he will be excited to perform with the red ball," he said.

Jamieson, meanwhile, has been working his way back and has impressed the skipper with the effort he has put in over the past few weeks.

"Kyle Jamieson bowled well in white ball games and has worked hard in last couple of weeks. He has put in a lot of effort," Latham said.

Focus Beyond World Test Championship

While the World Test Championship points remain important in the broader scheme of things, Latham is not allowing the table to dictate his team's approach.

"World Test Championship table isn't my focus. We will control the controllables. We will play our brand of cricket and give ourselves the best chance," he said.