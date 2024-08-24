News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery

1st Test: Kamindu, Chandimal lead Sri Lanka's recovery

August 24, 2024 18:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates reaching his century. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Kamindu Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal forged a 101-run partnership for an unbroken seventh wicket to steer Sri Lanka to 291 for six at lunch on day four of the first Test against England on Saturday, after a rain-hit morning session.

The visitors resumed on 204-6 at Old Trafford, with England looking to rack up early wickets and lay the foundation for a victory.

 

Kamindu (101 off 175 balls) helped to keep England at bay however, and scored his third Test century to leave the match tantalisingly poised with two sessions of the fourth day still to come.

Middle-order batsman Kamindu has fast become one of Sri Lanka's most consistent Test players, scoring three centuries and two half-centuries in the eight innings he has played in the longest format of the game.

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates reaching his century with Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

That consistency was once again on display as he kept the scoreboard ticking with a combination of sublime shot-making and tireless running between the wickets.

He was aided by a confident performance from ex-captain Chandimal, who scored 62 despite playing through pain after suffering a nasty blow to the thumb on Friday.

Play was briefly halted at 1220 BST (1120 GMT) due to rain, but the shower passed quickly and the players were back on the field half an hour later.

England's bowlers seemed most dangerous in the final few overs with the new ball but Mendis and Chandimal were able to make it to the end of the session safely and give Sri Lanka a 169-run lead.

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal in action. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Britain's Met Office predicted low chances of precipitation in Manchester after 1500 BST (1400 GMT).

Earlier on Saturday, England said fast bowler Mark Wood had been ruled out for the day due to a muscle injury in his right thigh.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu
Sarabjot reveals limited training time with Manu
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Approve Of Shami's New Look?
Disney-Reliance merger at risk, warnings of 'monopoly'
Disney-Reliance merger at risk, warnings of 'monopoly'
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
BJP urges EC to change Haryana assembly poll date
Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son
Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son
Vinesh to contest Haryana polls? Cong leader says...
Vinesh to contest Haryana polls? Cong leader says...
'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'
'Neeraj Chopra will throw 93m in one or two years'

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son

Afridi's heartwarming celebration for his newborn son

'A team man through and through'

'A team man through and through'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances