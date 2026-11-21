Bowling coach Jacob Oram refused to blame conditions for New Zealand's struggles as India piled up 486/4, taking a commanding 118-run first-innings lead through a dominant batting display.

IMAGE: New Zealand managed to pick only four Indian wickets after bowling 125 overs in the opening Test in Wellington. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

Key Points Jacob Oram acknowledged New Zealand's bowling struggles but insisted the conditions were no excuse for falling behind India in the opening Test.

India reached 486/4 at stumps on Day 3, taking a 118-run first-innings lead after scoring 327 runs and losing just three wickets.

All five Indian top-order batters registered half-centuries, marking the first such instance by the team's top five in an away Test.

Oram praised India's patience and composure as the visitors controlled the tempo and capitalised on their strong batting platform.

New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram admitted his side had been outplayed by India but refused to use the conditions as an excuse after a bruising third day of the opening Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

India tightened their grip on the contest with a commanding batting display, reaching 486/4 at stumps to take a 118-run first-innings lead after dismissing the hosts for 368.

KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant led the charge as India piled up 327 runs on the day, losing just three wickets after resuming at 159/1. New Zealand's bowlers struggled to contain the visitors, who batted with patience and authority.

"The grass is still there, but it's just not of the colour we would've preferred. I know the conditions aren't as per what we expected, but that's not the reason we are behind here," Oram told reporters.

India's Top Five Hit Fifties

India's dominance was underlined by all five of their top-order batters scoring half-centuries, the first time the country's top five had achieved the feat in an away Test.

Oram credited the Indian batters for their composure and ability to dictate the pace of the game.

He felt they showed discipline when New Zealand bowled well, resisted the temptation to take unnecessary risks and waited for opportunities to score.

"They played nicely. They were able to control the tempo. When I felt we bowled well, they were willing to sit down on our bowlers, wait and understand what we were trying to do. They were willing to ride out our good periods, knowing that something was around the corner," he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an aggressive start before Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Gill, and Pant capitalised with substantial contributions to put India in a commanding position.

With six wickets in hand and a sizeable first-innings lead, India will look to stretch their advantage further on Day 4 and leave New Zealand with a daunting task in the remainder of the Test.