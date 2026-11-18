India's bowling coach Morne Morkel addressed Mohammed Siraj's Test spot, team strategy for the New Zealand series, and the crucial World Test Championship race, emphasising focus and adaptability for the bowlers.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj during a training session ahead of the first Test against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Morne Morkel stated that Mohammed Siraj is a world-class performer, but the final decision on his playing XI spot for the opening Test against New Zealand rests with captain Shubman Gill.

Morkel dismissed concerns about Siraj's preparation, confirming the pacer bowled extensive spells in the nets ahead of the Test match.

India's bowling coach emphasised the need for bowlers to ignore external pressure and focus on hitting the right areas to avoid squandering crucial World Test Championship points.

Morkel highlighted the challenges of bowling in Wellington's windy conditions, noting that bowlers must adjust lengths and trust their plans rather than overthinking the surface.

He stressed the importance of lower-order contributions and urged bowlers to remain committed to finishing off the opposition's innings, avoiding complacency against tail-enders.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel on Wednesday sidestepped the question on pacer Mohammed Siraj's place in the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand, saying it is for skipper Shubman Gill to decide the final line-up.

Asked whether Siraj's place in the team is under scrutiny due to a recent dip in form, Morkel avoided a clear response.

"Siraj is a world-class performer, whenever he has stepped in India jersey, whenever he has played," Morkel said on the eve of the first Test.

"My feedback to Gautam (head coach Gautam Gambhir) was that we have enough in attack to take 20 wickets. Ultimately the call will be taken by Shubman," he said, adding that it would eventually be up to Gill to take the final call on the combination.

Siraj's Preparation And Form

The bowling coach dismissed suggestions that Siraj might not have done enough preparation ahead of the Test, pointing out that the fast bowler had put in substantial work in the nets.

"I think he bowled two back-to-back days to the batters in the nets. Quite long spells. The day before the game, normally, we like to give the bowlers time off their feet to get themselves mentally ready for the game," he said.

"I felt he did a lot of overs in the nets. He's done a lot of work getting himself ready for this Test match. But you also need to trust the player in terms of his preparation," Morkel added.

Siraj had a successful Test series in England but his returns in the subsequent Sri Lanka series were not particularly impressive, prompting questions about his place in the pecking order.

World Test Championship Focus

Morkel urged the Indian bowlers to shut out external noise and focus on hitting the right areas, stressing that the team cannot afford to squander points in the World Test Championship race. India are currently fourth in the race to the final next year.

"We need to block outside noise and get the ball in the right areas. We cannot afford to lose points. The team needs to take ownership and get quicker to the mark. The responsibility lies with the bowler and the captain," he said.

Bowling In Wellington Conditions

Explaining the challenges of bowling in Wellington's windy conditions, Morkel said bowling into the wind can generate movement but requires adjustments in approach and lengths.

"When you bowl into the wind, you get a bit of shape. Your thought process is important. You can hold your actions a bit longer," he said.

Morkel added that currently the wind is not as severe as it was in recent weeks and the bowlers would have to keep assessing lengths as the game progresses.

He also cautioned against putting too much emphasis on conditions, saying the bowlers need to trust their plans rather than overthink the surface.

"Don't overthink conditions," Morkel said.

"The best way of winning is to set the tone in the first session, but the first session doesn't always win a Test. You need guys who can produce a magical spell on the fourth or fifth day," he added.

Lower Order Contributions And Finishing Innings

When Morkel underlined the importance of contributions from the lower order, one could gauge that handy batters would be of more value. And perhaps what was not said is that the team management is specifically targeting players who fit that bill.

"Very important. At the end of the day, to win a Test match, you need to pull the team out. We always respect and we do a lot of work with lower-order batters," he said.

Morkel also cautioned his bowlers against becoming impatient after dismissing the specialist batters, saying even a 20 or 30-run stand could alter the momentum of a Test match.

"At times we can get a little bit greedy, get carried away, and then before you know it, there's a 20- or 30-run partnership, or guys find a little bit of comfort at the crease.

"Can we be more aggressive maybe with a short ball, a field setting, but still, a good ball is a good ball on any wicket, and can we ask the defence of a tail-ender more consistently from both ends," he said.

Morkel added that India need to be more committed to finishing off the opposition's innings rather than assuming the tail would fall quickly.

"At times we were maybe a little bit missing our mark from both ends in terms of knocking the tail over, in terms of bowling combinations at the time, expecting it will happen and not actually committing to it," he said.