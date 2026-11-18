India's bowling coach Morne Morkel details the strategic importance and technical advantages of mastering the 'dirty job' of bowling into Wellington's strong winds for the upcoming Test against New Zealand, crucial for their World Test Championship ambitions.

IMAGE: Indian fast bowlers prepare for the challenge of bowling in Wellington's windy conditions. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's bowling coach Morne Morkel stresses the importance of bowlers taking on the 'dirty job' of bowling into the wind at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Morkel believes this challenging role is crucial for India's aspirations to reach the World Test Championship final in 2027.

Bowling into the wind can offer advantages like more shape on the ball and the ability to bowl a slightly fuller length, according to Morkel.

The Indian bowling unit is prepared for the windy conditions and will assess required lengths session by session.

Morkel praised the Indian fast bowlers for their ability to adapt lengths according to surface needs.

Bowling against the wind blowing across the Basin Reserve is a 'dirty job' but it will be crucial to the final context of India's opening Test against New Zealand, bowling coach Morne Morkel said in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Wellington Wind Challenge

Wellington, known as 'Windy Welly' for its strong breeze, has created challenges for speed merchants for decades during the Test matches at 'The Basin'.

Morkel, the former South Africa great has played at the venue and while acknowledging the challenge, he doesn't term it as a unique one.

"I just hope sometimes, or I just hope we recognize sometimes the guy who's going to do the dirty job into the wind (bowling into headwind), who's not potentially going to pick up the fifer with the wind (bowling with tailwind), I think that's going to be crucial," Morkel tried to explain the requirements bowling here during the pre-match press meet.

While he didn't take any names, possibly Prasidh Krishna could be assigned to do that job. Morkel knows that players will need to push a bit extra and come out of their comfort zones if they want to play the World Test Championship final in 2027.

"For us to play in that (WTC) final, we need to push ourselves now a little bit harder, take ourselves a little bit more out of our comfort zone and go to a place potentially where we haven't been before.

"So if that allows us, or if the opportunity or the moment is crying out for a guy to bowl an extra two or three overs, to play the enforcing role, do the hard work, into the wind, that's going to be needed," Morkel said.

Sacrifice For World Test Championship Ambitions

If there are challenges in bowling into the wind, there are certain advantages also.

Morkel went into the art and science of fast bowling.

"When you bowl into the wind, there can be a little bit more shape on the ball. It can react a little bit differently to the wind. Again, it's how you phrase the situation, bowling into the wind, what is your thought process that I think is going to be important. Naturally, I think with bowling into the wind, you can hold your action a little bit longer. It can allow you to bowl at a slightly fuller length," Morkel said.

To explain the science behind Morkel's words, it needs to be mentioned that a fast bowler running into a headwind will find his delivery slightly slowed down and it floats in the air for a touch longer, giving lateral aerodynamic forces more time to bend its path.

The Science Of Bowling Into The Wind

"It's a nice challenge. Hopefully, we won't experience it as severe as it was the last couple of weeks. I think the forecast is looking quite good. We have prepared for that. We've spoken about it. I think as a bowling unit, we're quite clear in terms of how we're going to take it on."

The Basin Reserve pitch promises to flatten out by the third day and Morkel said the required lengths will be assessed "session by session".

"That's one thing that we do. We'll do a quick review in terms of our lengths, our lines, our execution percentage from certain ends. How we can improve that, what we can do better. Then, we try to implement that. I think that is one of the reasons why with our experience in our bowling tech, we're quite good in identifying those areas."

Indian Bowlers' Adaptability And Strategy

Morkel was all praise for the bowling attack as all the six fast bowlers selected for the red-ball games have innate ability to switch lengths according to the needs of the surface.

"I feel whatever attack we decide to go with, these guys are very good. They can switch on in terms of what is needed on the surface. For me, it's just having that small one percent output from the outside. What we see is trusting those guys in terms of doing the job out there in the middle," he added.