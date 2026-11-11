1st Test, Day 3: Mendis, De Silva punish Pakistan with twin tons

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis's magnificent unbeaten centuries have propelled Sri Lanka into a commanding position against Pakistan's struggling bowling attack on Day 3 of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva hit unbeaten centuries to put Sri Lanka in a strong position against Pakistan in the first Test. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 167, registering his 14th Test century on Wednesday.

Newly appointed captain Kusal Mendis celebrated his elevation with an unbeaten 117.

The pair forged an unbroken 249-run stand for the fifth wicket, Sri Lanka's highest against Pakistan for that wicket.

Pakistan's inexperienced bowling attack, including debutants Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan, struggled to take wickets.

Sri Lanka's experienced batters Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis made Pakistan pay for their inexperienced bowling attack, smashing unbeaten centuries to put the visitors in a strong position on Day 3 of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

De Silva And Mendis Dominate

De Silva remained unbeaten on 167, hitting 20 boundaries to register his 14th Test century, while newly appointed captain Kusal Mendis celebrated his elevation with an unbeaten 117. His knock included 10 fours and four sixes.

The pair put together an unbroken 249-run stand for the fifth wicket, Sri Lanka's highest partnership for the wicket against Pakistan. Their stand also brought the visitors within 30 runs of Pakistan's first-innings total of 434-9 declared.

De Silva and Kusal Mendis looked comfortable against most of the Pakistan bowlers, with Mohammad Abbas (2-64) the only one to make regular inroads.

Pakistan's Bowling Woes

Pakistan managed just one wicket on another rain-free but shortened day, with fading light bringing an early end to play. Abbas provided the breakthrough in the first session when he found the edge of Kamindu Mendis, who departed for 58.

Pakistan's decision to field an inexperienced bowling attack, including debutants Arafat Minhas and Saqib Khan, appeared to be hurting them.

Minhas conceded 92 runs without a wicket, while Saqib took two wickets for 105.

Razaullah, playing only his second Test, went for 127 runs without a wicket.

Key Moments And Aggressive Batting

De Silva, who resumed the day on 22 after Sri Lanka had slipped to 114-3, was lucky to survive on 38 when Saud Shakeel dropped a regulation catch at first slip. It proved to be the only chance Pakistan managed to create against the two batters.

After Kamindu's dismissal, De Silva and Kusal Mendis shifted gears. They took on Minhas' left-arm spin, while the fast bowlers struggled to maintain their lines and lengths.

De Silva brought up his century off 151 balls with a well-placed boundary through mid-on in the second session. He continued to attack even after Pakistan took the second new ball.

Kusal Mendis was equally aggressive, launching two successive sixes off Minhas before pulling Razaullah over deep fine leg. The Sri Lankan skipper reached his hundred off 152 balls with a clever ramp over the wicketkeeper's head in the final session.

With 23 overs still remaining, fading light brought an end to the day's play, leaving Pakistan with plenty to think about ahead of Day 4.