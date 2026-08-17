1st Test, Day 3: India's 462 all out leaves Sri Lanka with big task

Devdutt Padikkal's impressive 167-run knock anchored India's first innings total of 462 against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle.

IMAGE: India were bowled out for 462 in the first innings against Sri Lanka on Day 3 on Monday in Galle. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/X

Key Points India's first innings concluded at 462 runs in the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Devdutt Padikkal was the top-scorer for India, contributing a significant 167 runs.

Prabath Jayasuriya led the Sri Lankan bowling attack with figures of 4/109.

Rain affected play on the second day, washing out the first two sessions.

KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) also made notable contributions to India's total.

India were bowled out for 462 in their first innings on the third day of the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Monday.

Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with a mammoth knock of 167 that ended on Sunday.

India's Innings Summary

Resuming their innings at 460 for nine, India managed to add just two runs before the final wicket fell, with Asitha Fernando dismissing Prasidh Krishna. For Sri Lanka, Prabath Jayasuriya was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 4/109. Keshara Nuwantha claimed 3/175, while Fernando took 2/63.

India's total was built around Padikkal's outstanding knock of 167, which anchored their first-innings effort. On the second day of the Test, the first two sessions were washed out due by incessant rain.

Brief Scores: India 462 all out in 116.4 overs (KL Rahul 82, Devdutt Padikkal 167, Dhruv Jurel 51; Prabath Jayasuriya 4/109, Keshara Nuwantha 3/175, Asitha Fernando took 2/63).