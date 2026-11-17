As South Africa battles Bangladesh in the first Test, captain Temba Bavuma's injury casts a shadow over Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten half-century, leaving the Proteas just 14 runs behind at lunch on day three.

IMAGE: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 after suffering a leg injury against Bangladesh. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

Key Points South Africa reached 386 for seven at lunch on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh, trailing by 14 runs.

Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt on 49 due to a leg injury, having shared a 79-run stand with Ryan Rickelton.

Ryan Rickelton remained unbeaten on 56, aiming to build a lead in the afternoon session.

Earlier, Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 and Zubayr Hamza contributed 83 for South Africa.

Bangladesh bowlers Taskin Ahmed (2-88) and Hasan Mahmud (4-72) picked up crucial wickets.

Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt and Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten half century as South Africa went to lunch on 386 for seven on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

South Africa's Batting Performance

IMAGE: Ryan Rickelton and Marco Jansen during South Africa's first Test against Bangladesh. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 runs and will want to build a lead in the afternoon session on a wicket that remains good for batting.

Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume after the interval with Kagiso Rabada, who has five.

Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put on 79 for the fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field with a leg injury having been troubled by calf issues. He can return to bat later in the innings if required.

Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, but managed to remove Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

South Africa opener Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his return to the side.