1st Test: Tanzid hits fifty as Bangladesh close in on lead vs Australia

IMAGE: Tanzid Hasan bats during Day 2 of the first Test against Australia in Darwin on Friday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Tanzid Hasan hit an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh close in towards the first innings lead against Australia on Day 2 of the first Test in Darwin on Friday.

Hasan was unbeaten on 74 -- his maiden fifty against Australia -- to steer Bangladesh to 181/2 in 51 overs at lunch on the second day, trailing the hosts by just 17 runs.



Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was 28 not out at the lunch break.



Mominul Haque was the only wicket to fall in the session when he was caught behind off Josh Hazlewood for 49.

Bangladesh Continue Domination

On Day 1, Bangladesh savoured their first taste of Test cricket in Australia for 23 years as they skittled the world's top-ranked side for less than 200 on Thursday.



Hasan Mahmud was the standout performer on a famous day for Bangladesh pace bowling, taking 6/55 at Marrara Oval to rout Pat Cummins's team for 198 -- their lowest innings total in seven Tests against the South Asian side.