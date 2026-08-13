1st Test: Bangladesh pacers strike early; Australia in trouble

IMAGE: Hasan Mahmud dismissed both openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head in a fine opening spell in the morning session on Day 1 of the first Test. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bangladesh are playing their first Test series in Australia since 2003.

Openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head were both dismissed in the 20s.

Steve Smith, who was dropped in the slips, was unbeaten on 13 at the lunch break.

Bangladesh's pacers claimd early wickets in the first session to leave Australia in trouble at 74/4 in 22 overs at lunch on Day 1 of the first Test at Darwin on Thursday.

Steve Smith, who was dropped in the slips, was unbeaten on 13 at the lunch break on the opening day.



Pacer Hasan Mahmud dismissed both openers Jake Weatherald (23) and Travis Head in back to back overs as Bangladesh made most of the helpful conditions on a green Marrara Oval pitch.



Weatherald was caught behind for 23, while Head was bowled off an inside edge.

Steve Smith Gets Lifeline

Things could have been worse for Australia but Smith got a lifeline on 2, when he was dropped by Tanzid Tamim at third slip off Ebadot Hossain in the 17th over.



However, Hossain was rewarded for his fine bowling when he got the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 1, caught at second slip by Najmul Hossain Shanto.



Smith then survived a close call for caught behind against Hossain after Bangladesh had taken the review in the 21st over.



Cameron Green looked to be aggressive as he smashed Taskin Ahmed for a six but he fell to the same bowler, caught at midwicket for 13, off the last ball of the session.

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test.



Bangladesh are playing their first Test series in Australia since 2003.



