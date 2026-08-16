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1st Test: Cameron Green's century delays Bangladesh's victory push in Darwin

August 16, 2026 09:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cameron Green's defiant century has provided a crucial rearguard action for Australia, pushing them to a slender lead against Bangladesh on day four of the first Test in Darwin.

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green scored his third Test century on Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Cameron Green scored a defiant century to delay Bangladesh's victory push on Day 3.
  • Australia lost three wickets in the morning session, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking all three, including Alex Carey, Beau Webster, and Pat Cummins.
  • Bangladesh had posted a strong total of 426 on day three, putting pressure on the top-ranked Australian side.
  • This series marks Bangladesh's first Test series in Australia in 23 years.
 

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green scored a defiant century to delay Bangladesh's victory on day four of the first Test in Darwin on Sunday. His knock also ensured Bangladesh will have to chase runs for a landmark victory over the world's top-ranked nation.

Green brought up his third Test century from 192 balls with two runs off Taskin Ahmed to take Australia to 276/8 in 92 overs, leading by 48 runs. Nathan Lyon was unbeaten on 10 at the other end.

Australia's Struggles

Australia lost three wickets in the morning session at Marrara Oval but Green and Mitchell Starc mounted a desperate rearguard to stall the South Asians' push for victory and give Australia a 15-run lead.

Australia resumed on 161 for four in the morning, still 67 runs in arrears after Bangladesh's underrated batters put 426 on the board on day three. Spin-bowling all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz took all three wickets in the session, removing wicketkeeper Alex Carey (30), all-rounder Beau Webster (5) and captain Pat Cummins (8).

Bangladesh are playing their first test series in Australia in 23 years.

The second and final test is in Mackay, Queensland from August 22.

Source: REUTERS
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BangladeshAustraliaCameron GreenDarwinMitchell Starc

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