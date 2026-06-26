1st T20I vs Ireland: Why Sooryavanshi was not picked in the Playing XI

He will get his opportunity when the time comes, captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavnashi speaks with the support staff at his first senior India practice session in Belfast on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was the talk of the town during India's nets session on Thursday, the eve of the 1st T20I against Ireland in Belfast.

There was heavy anticipation of his India debut ahead of the series opener.

However, the big-hitting 15 year old was left out of the Playing XI for the 1st game against Ireland in Belfast on Friday.

Key Points There was heavy anticipation of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut ahead of the series opener against Ireland.

Captain Shreyas Iyer explained why Sooryavanshi was not included in the team for the 1st T20I against Ireland.

On Thursday, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said it would be unfair to bench a player who has done well to accommodate Sooryavanshi.

And captain Shreyas Iyer had good reason for excluding the prodigy.

'Unfortunately, he (Sooryavanshi) is not included. He is a gun player but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us we are backing them. He will get his opportunity when the time comes,' said Shreyas Iyer at the toss.

In a pre-match press conference on Thursday, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said it would be unfair to bench a player who has done well to accommodate Sooryavanshi.

'Vaibhav is very talented, there is no doubt. And the way he has batted in IPL and all the other games, there is no need to tell that he has got a lot of natural abilities. Because in IPL he has faced Jofra, a lot of quick bowlers, a lot of experienced bowlers. And it seems that nothing is bothering him. So he is obviously an extraordinary talent.

'Today evening, captain and head coach will decide about the team. And if he plays great, if he doesn't play also for me, that is great because he is part of Indian team. And I am sure that he will get his dues and his opportunities. So, I don't think that just to give him an opportunity, we should drop someone who has already been scoring runs.'