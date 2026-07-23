1st T20I: Sooryavanshi becomes youngest batter to score T20I fifty

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a T20I fifty, smashing an 18-ball half-century to give India a flying start against Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his half-century against Zimbabwe in the first T20 International of the three-match series in Harare on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter to score a T20I fifty, reaching the milestone at 15 years and 118 days.

The 15-year-old smashed an 18-ball half-century with four fours and four sixes before falling immediately after reaching the landmark.

Sooryavanshi dominated Zimbabwe's bowling to power India to 52 for 1 in five overs despite the early loss of Abhishek Sharma.

● SCORECARD

Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself on the international stage in spectacular fashion, becoming the youngest batter to score a T20I half-century with a stunning 18-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in the first T20I in Harare on Thursday.

Playing his first senior T20I after a quiet series against England, Sooryavanshi blasted four fours and four sixes in a fearless innings that put India on the front foot.

At 15 years and 118 days, he broke the previous record held by Gibraltar's Louis Bruce, who scored a T20I fifty at 16 years and 56 days against Malta in 2021.

Record 19-ball Fifty Lights Up Harare

Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in just 18 balls before falling immediately afterwards. Chasing a wide delivery from Richard Ngarava, he sliced the ball to Ben Curran at deep backward point.

The left-hander set the tone early by smashing Ngarava for a huge six in the second over before adding another six and a boundary in the same over.

Even after opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for one, Sooryavanshi continued to attack Zimbabwe's bowlers, punishing every loose delivery. Chasing a paltry 126, India raced to 52 for 1 in five overs, with the teenager contributing 48 runs.

• Meet India's newest T20I debutant Ashok Sharma

India Pacers Restrict Zimbabwe to 125

Earlier, India's pace attack, led by Mayank Yadav, dismantled Zimbabwe's top order as the hosts were restricted to 125 for 7.

Mayank (2/18) made an instant impact, dismissing opener Brian Bennett for a duck before removing No. 3 batter Dion Myers for six.

In between, Prince Yadav (2/19) accounted for the other opener Ben Curran as Zimbabwe slumped to 20 for 3, before India reduced them further to 32 for 4 with the wicket of captain Sikandar Raza.

Zimbabwe never recovered from the early blows and failed to post a challenging total against an Indian side looking to bounce back after losing T20I series to Ireland and England.

While pacer Ashok Sharma made his international debut, India also named concussion substitutes for specific roles ahead of the match for the first time, with Suryansh Shedge (batter/all-rounder), Prabhsimran Singh (wicketkeeper), Harsh Dubey (spinner) and Yash Thakur (pace bowler) included in the list.