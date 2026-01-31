HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » 1st T20I: Curran's hat-trick special helps England beat Sri Lanka via DLS

1st T20I: Curran's hat-trick special helps England beat Sri Lanka via DLS

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2026 00:32 IST

x

Sam Curran

IMAGE: Sam Curran's hat-trick helped England defeat Sri Lanka by 11 runs (DLS method) in the T20I series opener, in Pallekele, on Friday. Photograph: England Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Sam Curran's hat-trick powered England to a 11-run win over Sri Lanka in the rain-hit T20I series opener. 
  • Curran removed Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana off consecutive balls in the 16th over. 
  • Jofra Archer, returning from an injury lay-off, conceded 22 runs in 3 overs without success. 
 

SCORECARD

Sam Curran claimed a hat-trick as England beat Sri Lanka by 11 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method in their rain-marred opening Twenty20 International in Pallekele on Friday.

The left-arm seamer became the second Englishman, after Chris Jordan, to claim a hat-trick in T20 Internationals as England bundled out Sri Lanka for 133 with four deliveries still left in the innings.

Phil Salt led England's successful chase with 46 off 35 balls as the tourists clinched the low-scoring match that had been reduced to a 17-overs-a-side contest following rain.

Earlier put into bat, Sri Lanka cruised to 76-1 in seven overs with Kusal Mendis (37) and Pathum Nissanka (23) in the middle.

Spinner Adil Rashid (3-19) triggered a batting collapse as he removed both the set batters and Dhananjaya de Silva too as Sri Lanka slumped to 98-6 in the 12th over.

Curran mowed down the Sri Lankan tail in the eventful 16th over with his hat-trick.

Dasun Shanaka was snared at mid-off, Maheesh Theekshana perished at long on and Matheesha Pathirana had his stumps rearranged. Sri Lanka lost their last four wickets for four runs in a spectacular meltdown.

Jofra Archer, returning from a side strain, returned figures of 3-0-22-0.

Sri Lanka sloppy in the field

When England came out to bat, Jos Buttler (17) hit Ehsan Malinga for four fours in a row before losing his stumps to the pacer.

Malinga also removed Jacob Bethell and Salt could have been dismissed too but Kamil Mishara dropped a sitter at deep mid-wicket.

Tom Banton fell after a breezy 29 but Sri Lanka's sloppy catching was on display again as Nissanka dropped a regulation catch in the deep in a major relief to England captain Harry Brook when the batter was on 11.

Shanaka eventually dismissed Salt in the 15th over but England were on the verge of victory by then.

 

England were 125-4 in 15 overs when rain stopped play with the visitors comfortably ahead of their target at that stage.

The second T20 International of the three-match series is scheduled on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Sri Lankan player to debut for US in T20 World Cup
Ex-Sri Lankan player to debut for US in T20 World Cup
Tendulkar gives pep talk to U-19 side ahead of Pak tie
Tendulkar gives pep talk to U-19 side ahead of Pak tie
'Our job is to keep Sanju in a good frame of mind'
'Our job is to keep Sanju in a good frame of mind'
Four in a row for Menon as ICC unveils T20 WC umpires
Four in a row for Menon as ICC unveils T20 WC umpires
'Make way for Chetta': Surya lights up Samson's return
'Make way for Chetta': Surya lights up Samson's return

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

Are Eggs Good Or Bad For You? 8 Medical Truths

webstory image 3

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

VIDEOS

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look0:43

Rashmika Mandanna Slays Airport Look

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet0:53

Tara Sutaria's Sizzling New Look Breaks the Internet

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra1:01

Ananya spotted with friends at a restaurant in Bandra

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO