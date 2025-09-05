HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
1st T20: Kamindu Mendis powers SL past Zimbabwe

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
September 05, 2025 15:13 IST

Kamidu Mendis

IMAGE: Kamindu Mendis. Photograph: ANI Photo/X

Kamindu Mendis turned on the fireworks in Harare, smashing an unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls to lift Sri Lanka to a four-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first T20 on Wednesday.

Chasing 176, the visitors looked wobbly before Mendis took charge, sealing the game with five balls to spare. Pathum Nissanka had earlier anchored the innings with a steady 55.

 

Zimbabwe, sent in to bat, posted 175 for seven thanks to opener Brian Bennett’s sparkling 81. But the home side couldn’t contain Sri Lanka’s late assault.

The second T20 will be played at the same venue on Saturday.

