1st ODI: Why New Zealand struggled against India's young pacers

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner reveals his team's struggle to adapt to the unexpected bounce and pace of the Eden Park pitch was a key factor in their five-wicket defeat to India in the rain-curtailed first ODI.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates after taking a wicket against New Zealand. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted his side failed to adapt quickly to the bounce at Eden Park after India secured a five-wicket victory in the rain-curtailed first ODI on Wednesday.

Santner noted the pitch offered more bounce and pace than anticipated, crediting India's bowlers for making effective use of the conditions to dismiss New Zealand for 185.

He explained that India's batters and bowlers adapted better to the challenging bounce, particularly when handling shorter deliveries.

Despite New Zealand's batting struggles, Santner was pleased with his bowling unit's fightback after India made a strong start to the chase.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner admitted that his side failed to adapt quickly enough to the bounce at Eden Park after India secured a five-wicket victory in the rain-curtailed first ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday.

Santner said the pitch offered more bounce and pace than the hosts had anticipated, while crediting India's bowlers for making effective use of the conditions to dismiss New Zealand for 185.

Santner On Eden Park Pitch Conditions

"Yeah, I think the pitch probably bounced, and it was probably a little bit faster than we kind of expected at Eden Park. I think we just probably didn't adapt as quickly as we could. And with some good bowling from India as well," Santner said during the post-match press conference.

Explaining the challenge of dealing with the bounce at the venue, the New Zealand skipper said India's batters and bowlers adapted better, particularly when handling the shorter deliveries.

India's Superior Adaptation

"I think when you try to fight the bounce at Eden Park, it can be quite hard. I think the way they kind of used it a little bit more, and Shreyas was trying to go more fine with the shorter balls. And yeah, obviously bounced a lot, and after the rain it kind of skidded on nicely. So yeah, a few short balls out there," he added.

Despite New Zealand's batting struggles, Santner was pleased with the way his bowling unit fought back after India made a strong start to the chase. He credited the fast bowlers for continuing to compete rather than allowing the visitors to run away with the game.

"Yeah, very happy. It was easy for us to kind of roll over there after the start they got. So credit to the fast bowlers to keep backing it up. I think we found some good stuff at the end of the game there and we can kind of go on to Wellington," he said.