1st ODI: Root, Dawson fifties help England recover to 258

Discover how Joe Root and Liam Dawson's resilient 121-run partnership helped England post a competitive total against India in the opening ODI, overcoming an early collapse orchestrated by the Indian pace attack.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates with Liam Dawson after reaching his half-century. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Key Points Joe Root scored a run-a-ball 76, anchoring England's innings after an early collapse.

Liam Dawson contributed a career-best 68 off 83 balls, forming a vital partnership with Root.

The seventh-wicket stand between Root and Dawson added 121 runs, rescuing England from 107 for 6.

Indian pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, initially wreaked havoc on England's top order with early wickets.

Axar Patel claimed 4 wickets for 62 runs, running through the tail after the strong partnership.

The seasoned Joe Root and plucky Liam Dawson scored half-centuries in a gutsy seventh wicket stand for 121 runs as England posted a respectable 258 in the opening ODI despite Indian pace attack wreaking havoc in Birmingham on Tuesday.

From a solid 61 for no loss till the start of 13th over, England slumped to 107 for 6 before the end of the 22nd over and there seemed no chance of a recovery from that position.

However, Root with a run-a-ball 76, fought well alongside Dawson, whose career-best 68 off 83 balls took them to a position where bowlers had a decent total to defend.

Root played the field, waited patiently for Bumrah to complete his first two spells and attacked Axar Patel (4/62), Prasidh Krishna once the pitch showed signs of easing out. The best shot was a ramp off a Jasprit Bumrah bouncer. He hit six fours and a six in all.

Indian Bowlers Make Early Impact

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrate the wicket of Harry Brook. Photograph:BCCI

While the peerless Bumrah (1/31 in 9 overs) was the best Indian bowler in terms of skills and quality on display, young Gurnoor Brar (2/61 in 9 overs) and the usually profligate Prasidh (2/50 in 10 overs) also chipped in with wickets despite going for runs. Axar ran through the tail after the Dawson-Root stand recording his best figures in ODI cricket.

England opted to bat on a pitch that had bounce and carry with good value for shots. Coming back after a six-week workload management related break, Bumrah hit the straps right away with a first spell of 4-0-8-0 with Jacob Bethell (14 off 31 balls) and Ben Duckett (43 off 45 balls) not able to handle the Indian legend.

He got the ball to move both ways either from length or from slightly back of it, with extra bounce creating doubts in the mind of batters. He bowled as many as 36 dot balls in his spell. What the wickets column won't show is the kind of impact that Bumrah created, something that was absent when the Indian team played the recently concluded forgettable T20I series.

Brar And Prasidh Join The Wicket Haul

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Sam Curran. Photograph:BCCI

Prasidh was also steady at the other end before Duckett launched into Brar's opening over that went for 17.

Brar went for a couple of boundaries in his next over before he finally found his length on the Edgbaston track in his third over getting two wickets in a space of three deliveries.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar of India celebrates the wicket of Jacob Bethell. Photograph:BCCI

In the first two, he was slightly shorter and in the third over, he pushed the length from shorter to good length and the extra bounce found Bethell cramped for room going for a pull and Duckett slashed away from body -- both batters caught in the deep.

In the case of Duckett, it was a very well-judged catch by Bumrah, who managed to keep his body balanced at the third man boundary rope.

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar collides with Shubman Gill but manages to hold on to the catch to dismiss Jos Buttler off the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. Photograph:BCCI

It was in a space of six deliveries that India took complete control of the proceedings as Bumrah coming in for his second spell bowled one from back of length that saw England skipper Harry Brook taken aback by extra bounce giving a regulation catch to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

Once Brar and Bumrah ran through top-order, it was the turn of Prasidh to join the party as he snuffed out Jos Buttler and Sam Curran in quick succession. Buttler got a leading edge while Curran edged one to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Just when it seemed England will be all out for less than 150, Root-Dawson showed a lot of stomach for a good scrap.