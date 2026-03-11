1st ODI: Nahid Rana rips through new-look Pakistan to hand Bangladesh big win

IMAGE: Nahid Rana produced a sizzling spell, picking 5/24 in seven overs in the first ODI against Pakistan in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points Bangladesh registered their first ODI victory over Pakistan since 2018.

The hosts hammered a new-look Pakistan side by eight wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Pacer Nahid Rana starred for Bangladesh with a five-wicket haul.

Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit an unbeaten 67 to guide Bangladesh to an easy win.

Pacer Nahid Rana claimed a maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh crushed Pakistan by eight wickets in the opening ODI of the three-match series at the Shere Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

It was Bangladesh's first victory in ODIs over Pakistan since 2018.

Rana grabbed 5-24 while skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz spun his way to 3-29 as Pakistan were skittled out for 114 in 30.4 overs. It was Pakistan's lowest-ever score in one-dayers against Bangladesh, 47 runs lesser than their total against The Tigers at the 1999 World Cup during a 62-run loss.

Chasing a modest target of 115 runs, Bangladesh romped home in 15.1 overs with opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashing an unbeaten 67 runs off 42 balls studded with seven fours and five sixes.

Najmul Hosain Shanto made a quickfire 27 off 33 balls.

Pakistan fall apart

Put in to bat first, Pakistan were off to a decent start with Sahibzada Farhan (27) and Maaz Sadaqat (18) putting on 41 in the Powerplay.

Rana then ran through Pakistan's inexperienced top-order, scalping five wickets in his first five overs. The lanky pacer used short-pitched deliveries to good use to get rid of Farhan, Sadaqat, Salman Ali Agha and Shamyl Hussain.

The 23-year-old then had former skipper Mohammad Rizwan caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das as Pakistan slumped to 5-69 in the 18th over.

Pakistan lost three more wickets before Faheem Ashraf (37) added 32 runs for the last wicket with Abrar Ahmed, who was unbeaten on zero off 10 balls.

The remaining two matches will be played at the same venue on Friday and Sunday.