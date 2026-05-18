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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026, CSK vs SRH: Collective batting effort helps Super Kings post 180 vs Sunrisers

IPL 2026, CSK vs SRH: Collective batting effort helps Super Kings post 180 vs Sunrisers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 21:55 IST

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Despite a strong bowling performance from Pat Cummins, Chennai Super Kings managed to post a competitive total against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match, thanks to valuable contributions from multiple batters.

      • IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Pat Cummins took three crucial wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad, showcasing his control over pace and length.
  • Sanju Samson provided a thunderous start for Chennai Super Kings with aggressive hitting.
  • Kartik Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad built a steady partnership to keep CSK on track.
  • Dewald Brevis contributed a crucial 44 runs, his highest score this IPL season, to boost CSK's total.
  • Chennai Super Kings managed to reach a competitive total of 180 for seven despite Cummins' efforts.

Pat Cummins displayed his absolute control over pace and length with a three-wicket burst, but a collective batting effort helped Chennai Super Kings reach a competitive 180 for seven against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Chennai on Monday.

The Hyderabad skipper (3/28) struck at crucial junctures of the match to ensure that CSK would not embark on a lopsided run after the home side elected to bat.

Dewald Brevis

IMAGE: Dewald Brevis led CSK's recovery with a 27-ball 44. Photograph: BCCI
 

Early Innings Fireworks

Sanju Samson gave a thunderous start to the Super Kings, smashing Nitish Kumar Reddy for 6, 4, 4, to eke out 17 runs in the first over.

Samson handed an equally harsh treatment to Praful Hinge in the next over, biffing him for a hat-trick of fours.

Eshan Malinga

IMAGE: Eshan Malinga celebrates the wicket of Dewald Brevis. Photograph: BCCI

But Cummins introduced himself in the third over, and pitched one up at good pace, and Samson's booming drive ended in the safe mitts of stumper Ishan Kishan.

Urvil Patel gave an early warning of hitting abilities with two successive sixes off Cummins, but Sakib Hussain's slow ball beat his horizontal bat to rattle the stumps.

Gaikwad and Sharma Build a Partnership

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the impressive Kartik Sharma (32, 19 balls) constructed a 42-run stand for the third wicket to keep their side on the track.

Urvil Patel

IMAGE: Urvil Patel is bowled by Sakib Hussain. Photograph: BCCI

Kartik underlined his fast-growing maturity with some stunning shots like an inside-out four off Hinge and a pulled six of left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar.

But Cummins returned to account for the young right-hander as a pace off delivery outside off-stump robbed momentum from his upper cut, which ended with Nitish at deep.

kartik Sharma

IMAGE: Kartik Sharma hits a six during his 19-ball 32. Photograph: BCCI

Soon, Cummins' pacy chest-high bouncer accounted for Gaikwad, snapping his painful 15 off 21 balls. Gaikwad's lame pull could not clear Eshan Malinga in the deep.

Brevis and Dube Revive the Innings

Stranded without any force, CSK found some wind through Dewald Brevis (44, 27 balls) and Shivam Dube (26), who added 59 runs for the fifth wicket.

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Kartik Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Brevis, who struggled for his range in this IPL so far, was impeccable on the night, creaming Cummins for six and Nitish for a maximum and a four. It was his highest score in this IPL season.

But Malinga rearranged his stumps with a 141 kmph thunderbolt to stall CSK again.

Dube and late order batters tried to revive the innings and take CSK past 200 but it proved just beyond their reach.

Key Statistics:

• Pat Cummins, with 41 wickets, has the most wickets by a captain in the IPL behind the great Shane Warne, who claimed 57 wickets in 55 matches played for Rajasthan Royals.

• CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has the lowest strike rate in the Powerplay in IPL 2026, with 182 runs at a strike rate of 124.6.

• 21 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad is the most without a boundary by an opener in IPL 2026.

Next Match:

May 19, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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