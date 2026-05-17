IPL 2026, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad battle for playoff berth

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash in a must-win IPL encounter, both vying for a crucial playoff berth as the tournament reaches its climax.

IMAGE: If Sunrisers Hyderabad win both their last two games, they are certain to qualify for the playoffs with 18 points. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Sunrisers Hyderabad need to win their remaining IPL matches to secure a playoff spot.

Chennai Super Kings must win their last two games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both CSK and SRH have faced inconsistencies and need a strong performance.

CSK's bowling is a concern, especially after conceding a century opening stand in their last game.

Key players' injuries have presented challenges for Chennai Super Kings throughout the IPL season.

With the playoffs qualification at stake, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to rise above their batting inconsistencies against an equally desperate five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match in Chennai on Monday.

Placed third in the points table with 14 points in 12 matches, SRH (NRR 0.331) need to win both their remaining two group stage games to avoid late hiccups in the journey towards the knockouts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playoff Scenarios

Even if they lose one of these two matches, SRH could still finish in the final four but the 2016 winners will need both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals falter in at least one of their remaining two games.

However, SRH's wobbly run does present the Pat Cummins-led side to put together a unified show especially at the business end of the tournament where they seem to have stuttered, losing two of their last three fixtures.

In their last outing against Gujarat Titans, SRH looked in control having restricted them to 168 for five on a tricky wicket but fell apart for a mere 86 against high quality pace bowling.

Chennai Super Kings' Fight For Survival

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings currently occupy the 6th place with 12 points from 11 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Before that, SRH had extended Punjab Kings' losing streak with a 33-run victory in a high-scoring game but it came after Kolkata Knight Riders had hammered them by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, the road ahead for CSK is not easy either even as they stand with a chance to finish with 16 points, but for that they will have to win their remaining two matches.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had slipped to the sixth spot following their loss to Lucknow Super Giants in their last outing, and they currently have 12 points from as many matches.

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CSK's Challenges and Opportunities

Even on Net Run Rate, CSK are behind in the race with a tally of 0.027 compared to RR (0.082) - who have three matches left - and PBKS (13 points, NRR 0.355) are also in the fray.

But CSK can still fancy their chances given the gumption their players and the support staff have shown while facing innumerable obstacles, including injuries to multiple key players.

The current bunch looks far different from the resources CSK had entered the IPL with, yet they continue to fight hard with a couple of new signings in the form of Macneil Noronha and Kuldip Yadav.

Kartik Sharma's emergence as a dependable middle-order batter along with Urvil Patel's explosiveness has added to the firepower that CSK have at the top in Sanju Samson.

But bowling will remain a concern, especially after the last game in which a century opening stand from LSG batters had defied the hosts.

CSK Vs SRH: Head To Head

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 24 times in the Indian Premier League, with Chennai Super Kings winning 16 matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad winning 8, while no matches ended in a tie or no result.

Their first-ever meeting took place on April 25, 2013, which Chennai Super Kings won, while their most recent fixture was played on April 18, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad emerging victorious.

Pitch and weather report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has hosted six matches in IPL 2026 so far, with most games turning into high-scoring contests and teams regularly crossing the 200-run mark. Chasing teams have won four of those six matches, suggesting the pitch has become easier to bat on as the game progresses, although a few matches have also offered some turn and grip for spinners.

The weather in Chennai during match time is expected to be cloudy, with the temperature around 27°C and humidity at 83 percent. Winds are likely to blow at 16.8 km/h, visibility is expected to remain at 10 km, and there is a strong possibility of rain, with a 100 percent chance of precipitation during the game.

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Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Impact Sub: Akeal Hosein.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (Captain), Praful Hinge, Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact Sub: Travis Head.

Match Info

May 18, 2026, 7:30 IST. Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to Watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30 pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.