IPL 2026, PBKS vs RCB: Venkatesh Iyer's explosive knock propels RCB to 222 vs Punjab

Venkatesh Iyer's blistering unbeaten 73 and Virat Kohli's half-century helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru post a formidable total against Punjab Kings in a crucial IPL match for playoff qualification.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates his half-century against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Venkatesh Iyer's explosive 73 not out off 40 balls powered RCB to a challenging total of 222/4 against PBKS.

Virat Kohli scored a solid 58 off 37 balls, contributing to RCB's strong batting performance.

Devdutt Padikkal's quickfire 45 off 25 balls provided crucial momentum in the first half of the innings.

RCB's aggressive batting approach and strong partnerships helped them dominate the game against Punjab Kings.

A win in this game would secure RCB a playoff berth.

Venkatesh Iyer blasted a spectacular 40-ball 73 not out and powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a challenging 222 for four against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Virat Kohli (58 off 37 balls), Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25 balls) and Tim David (28 off 12) were the other significant contributors for RCB after they were asked to bat first.

RCB's Top Order Sets The Stage

In a game that PBKS must win to keep their slim playoff qualification hopes alive, Venkatesh hogged the limelight with his scintillating innings after Kohli and Padikkal did the initial groundwork with an authoritative 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hit four boundaries and three sixes in his 58 off 37 balls. Photograph: BCCI

A win in this game would secure the RCB a playoff berth.

After losing Jacob Bethell early to Harpreet Brar, RCB recovered strongly through Kohli and Padikkal, who kept the scoreboard ticking with a flurry of boundaries and smart rotation of strike on a batting-friendly surface.

Kohli And Padikkal's Partnership

Kohli looked in sublime touch, using the pace of Arshdeep Singh and Lockie Ferguson effectively, while Padikkal counterattacked against both pace and spin to ensure that Punjab's bowlers never settled into any sort of rhythm.

IMAGE: Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot en route to his 25-ball 45. Photograph: BCCI

Despite losing Bethell early, RCB's aggressive approach inside the powerplay tilted the momentum quickly in the visitors' favour. Kohli's trademark wristy flicks and Padikkal's clean lofted hits kept the run-rate above 10 an over through the first half of the innings.

Iyer's Explosive Finish

At 101 for two, RCB were well placed at the halfway stage of their innings with Kohli holding one end firmly and Venkatesh Iyer joining the talisman after Padikkal's dismissal following a breezy knock.

Kohli, who reached his 67th IPL half-century in 31 balls, was caught out in the deep after failing to get elevation against Yuzvendra Chahal (1/42), who leaked 21 runs in his opening over.

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar celebrates the wicket of Jacob Bethell. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

RCB were unfazed by Padikkal and Kohli's wickets as Venkatesh batted aggressively through the middle overs to tighten their grip on the contest, reaching 157 for three at the end of 15 overs.

Looking in great touch, Venkatesh smashed Ferguson for sixes over long-off and long-on to take RCB to 187 for three in 17 overs.

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya takes the catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Taking the attacking route against both pace and spin, Venkatesh peppered the HPCA ground with boundaries, while the burly Tim David too attacked from the word go in his trademark style.

Punjab managed to slow the run flow marginally after the strategic timeout, but RCB remained firmly in command heading into the death overs with plenty of wickets in hand.

Key Statistics:

Most 200-plus totals in an IPL edition

• 53 in 2026

• 52 in 2025

• 41 in 2024

• 37 in 2023

• 18 in 2022

Most runs against an opponent in the IPL

• 1,189: Virat Kohli vs PBKS (Average: 37.15)

• 1,174: Virat Kohli vs CSK (Average: 37.87)

• 1,172: Virat Kohli vs DC (Average: 48.83)

• 1,161: Rohit Sharma vs KKR (Average: 40.03)

• 1,134: David Warner vs PBKS (Average: 49.3)

• 1,126" Virat Kohli vs KKR (Average: 45.04)

Most 200-plus totals conceded under a captain in Men’s T20s

• 31: Shreyas Iyer

• 29: Faf du Plessis

• 28: MS Dhoni

• 21: Babar Azam

• 20: Rishabh Pant

Next Match:

May 18, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.