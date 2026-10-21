16 Hours In The Air! Where's Ravi Shastri Off To?

'One of my longest flights ever! 16 hours in the air, heading deep into the Southern Hemisphere.'

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri poses with Emirates cabin crew. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Instagram

Key Points Ravi Shastri travelled from Dubai to Auckland on one of the world's longest non-stop commercial flights, covering approximately 14,200 km.

The Emirates flight, lasting 15 hours and 50 minutes, was described by Shastri as 'an absolute breeze' due to the airline's hospitality.

Shastri is joining the commentary panel for India's tour of New Zealand, which commences with a T20I series on October 22, 2026.

Ravi Shastri has jetted off to New Zealand in style, taking on one of the world's longest non-stop scheduled commercial flights.

The Emirates flight from Dubai to Auckland, covering around 14,200 km (8,824 miles), ranks among the world's longest non-stop commercial flights by distance.

Even though the total flight duration between Dubai and Auckland was 15 hours 50 minutes, Emirates' world class hospitality made the marathon journey feel like 'an absolute breeze' for the cricketer-former coach-commentator.

Shastri joins the commentary panel for India's tour of New Zealand, which begins with the five match T20I series in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

'One of my longest flights ever! 16 hours in the air, heading deep into the Southern Hemisphere,' Shastri captioned his Instagram post, where he can be seen posing with the Emirates Airlines cabin crew.

'@emirates , you beauty! Take a bow. What a fantastic crew. Top-class hospitality that made a marathon journey feel like an absolute breeze. Seamless, effortless and simply outstanding.'