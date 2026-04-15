IPL 2026: Hazlewood-inspired RCB sink listless LSG, go atop points table

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants

IMAGE: Rasikh Salam Dar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary during their IPL game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Josh Hazlewood's exceptional bowling performance helped RCB thrash LSG by five wickets in heir IPL match.

Virat Kohli top-scored for RCB with a 34-ball 49.

Rishabh Pant suffered an injury, impacting LSGs' batting lineup.

Rasikh Dar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also shone with the ball for RCB.

Mitchell Marsh's aggressive hitting provided some momentum for LSG, but it wasn't enough.

LSG batters struggled to recover from early damage, resulting in a below-par total.

Pacer Rasikh Salam Dar (4/24 ) returned with a four-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a clinical performance to notch up a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, LSG never found momentum, with Mitchell Marsh (40 off 32) and Ayush Badoni (38 off 24) being the only notable contributors as they were bowled out for 146, their lowest total of the season.

Apart from Rasikh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27) and Krunal Pandya (2/38) also chipped in, while Hazlewood picked up one wicket.

In reply, opener Virat Kohli (49) set up the chase, while skipper Rajat Patidar (27) and Jitesh Sharma (23) also chipped in with quick runs as RCB overhauled the target, reaching 149 for 5 in 15.1 overs.

Price Yadav (3/32) and Avesh Khan (2/23) shared the wickets for LSG.

The night turned out to be even grimmer for the Super Giants as their skipper Rishabh Pant had to retire hurt on zero after a copping a blow on his left elbow by RCB pacer Hazlewood.

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IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the wicket of George Linde. Photograph: BCCI

However, Pant returned to bat briefly later when his side was struggling at 118 for five after the dismissal of Ayush Badoni in the 16th over.

The Australian pacer bowled three consecutive overs conceding just 10 runs while scalping one, helping RCB restrict LSG to 35/1 in the Powerplay.

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IMAGE: Mukul Choudhary hit three boundaries and two sixes in his 28-ball 39. Photograph: BCCI

Apart from cutting short a struggling Pant's tenure, Hazlewood (4-0-20-1) inflicted more pain on the visitors by dismissing out-of-form Nicholas Pooran, who dragged the pacer onto his stumps.

The lengths of Hazlewood, who replaced Jacob Duffy in the Playing XI, was so immaculate that none of the LSG batters could find any space to get him away.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh. Photograph: BCCI

RCB will also heave a sigh of relief after seeing the Aussie back at his best after a lacklustre outing against Rajasthan Royals a few days ago.

He received by superb support from veteran pace colleague Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/27), who found appreciable swing to trouble LSG batters.

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LSG's batting woes

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Marsh played some big shots -- two massive sixes off Bhuvneshwar, which sailed out of the stadium, and Krunal Pandya -- during his 32-ball 40.

But Pandya cleverly reduced his pace, forcing Marsh to reach out for the ball which resulted in him edging the ball on to his stumps.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: BCCI

The Chinnaswamy stadium pitch was on the slower side compared to previous matches here, but certainly nothing was in it the batters could not have negotiated.

In fact, the LSG batters were able to take a good chunk of runs off spinners Suyash Sharma and Pandya on the night - 72 runs across eight overs.

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IMAGE: Rishabh Pant receives medical attention. Photograph: BCCI

Pant lasted only a couple of balls, whipping Bhuvneshwar to Phil Salt in the deep.

Badoni (38, 24b) and Mukul Choudhary (39, 28b) tried their best to resuscitate the LSG innings but the damage done at the top was too vast to mitigate.

They fumbled in the last five overs too, making only 34 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Key Statistics:

• RCB spinner Krunal Pandya completed the landmark of 100 wickets in the IPL.

• Abdul Samad was dismissed by a left-arm spinner for the third time in four innings in IPL 2026.

• LSG's Powerplay score of 35/1 in six overs is their lowest Powerplay total in IPL 2026.

• Nicholas Pooran's horror run with the bat in IPL 2026 continued, as he was dismissed for 1. He has made just 42 runs in five innings this season.

Next Match:

April 16, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

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