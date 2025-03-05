HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » '150 crore Indians are blessed to witness his greatness'

'150 crore Indians are blessed to witness his greatness'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 05, 2025 16:48 IST

x

'He (Virat Kohli) is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, the greatest of all time in this format'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Ambati Rayudu emphasised Virat Kohli's astute game awareness and remarkable ability to adapt to the fluctuating demands of the match. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Ambati Rayudu didn't just praise Virat Kohli; he unleashed a torrent of admiration after Kohli's seismic performance against Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Rayudu's words crackled with conviction, highlighting Kohli's unparalleled skill and ice-cold composure under pressure.

 

"I think his skill against leg spin and left-arm spin, along with his ability to rotate the strike through mid-wicket and square leg, was exceptional. On a pitch that was turning and stopping, he made it look effortless, which speaks volumes about his skill," Rayudu remarked, highlighting Kohli's technical mastery.

Rayudu further emphasised Kohli's astute game awareness and remarkable ability to adapt to the fluctuating demands of the match.

"Never doubt his ability to hit fours or sixes--it's about composure and understanding what is needed on the day, then executing it to perfection," he added, underscoring Kohli's strategic brilliance.

Kohli's composed 84 off 98 deliveries, featuring five boundaries, proved instrumental in India's thrilling four-wicket victory. His innings not only secured India's place in the final but also delivered a moment of sheer joy for fans nationwide.

Rayudu's admiration reached its peak when he declared, "He is a once-in-a-generation cricketer, the greatest of all time in this format. It's a special night for him, his family, and 150 crore Indians who are blessed to witness his greatness." 

With this crucial victory, India now stands on the cusp of another major ICC title, having earned their spot in the highly anticipated Champions Trophy final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Doesn't matter who is in final... India going to win'
'Doesn't matter who is in final... India going to win'
Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Shami's Amazing Record In ICC Knockouts
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
PICS: How India edged out Australia to make CT final
PICS: How India edged out Australia to make CT final
'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'
'What If Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood Were Playing?'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Lovely Fauji Towns With A Retro Vibe

webstory image 2

Summer Cool Recipe: Tamarind Mint Sherbet

webstory image 3

17 Bollywood Golden Temple Visits

VIDEOS

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa1:17

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrives in Sirsa

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!1:03

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech2:05

Yogi cites Ramayana to target SP in Assembly speech

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD