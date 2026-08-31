15-YO Sooryavanshi Breaks 57-Year-Old Duleep Trophy Record

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name in Duleep Trophy history by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century, showcasing his exceptional talent for East Zone.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits record-breaking fifty in Duleep Trophy semi-final. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, aged 15 years and 175 days, became the youngest batter to score a Duleep Trophy half-century.

He achieved this milestone for East Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal.

Sooryavanshi scored an unbeaten 80 runs off just 69 balls, including six fours and six sixes.

His record-breaking innings surpassed the 57-year-old mark set by Laxman Singh in 1969.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is rewriting the record books once again.

The teenage batting sensation grabbed the spotlight with a quick half-century for East Zone in their Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal against Central Zone in Bengaluru on Monday. The 15-year-old brought up his fifty in just 42 balls, reaching the milestone in style with a six.

Sooryavanshi Breaks 57-Year-Old Duleep Trophy Record

At 15 years and 175 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest batter in Duleep Trophy history to score a half-century, breaking a 57-year-old record. He went past the previous mark held by the late Laxman Singh, who was 16 years and 23 days old when he scored a fifty in 1969.

And Sooryavanshi wasn't done there. He continued to take the attack to Central's bowlers and remained unbeaten on 80 off 69 balls, having smashed six fours and six sixes. His attacking innings helped East Zone race to 144/0 in 22.3 overs in the first session on Day 2, although they were still 122 runs behind Central's first-innings total of 266.

Abhimanyu Easwaran offered steady support at the other end, unbeaten on 48 off 68 balls with six fours.

Sooryavanshi's knock is even more impressive considering he had a quiet outing with the bat in East Zone's quarterfinal win. He has certainly made sure his latest Duleep Trophy appearance is one to remember.