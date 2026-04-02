15 years on, Sachin Tendulkar recalls India's iconic 2011 triumph

Sachin Tendulkar reflects on India's iconic 2011 World Cup win, recalling the emotions, key moments and shared dream that ended a 28-year wait for the title.

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar poses with the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy, at the Gateway of India at the Taj Palace Hotel, in Mumbai on April 2, 2011. Photograph: Ritam Banerjee/Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar revisited India's historic 2011 World Cup triumph, saying the thrill of that night still lingers even 15 years on.

On April 2, 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka national cricket team at a packed Wankhede Stadium to lift the ICC Cricket World Cup, ending a 28-year wait since the 1983 title under Kapil Dev.

Reflecting on the anniversary, Tendulkar said the emotions from the opening delivery stayed with him throughout the match, underlining how the team’s shared dream had driven them to glory.

'The first ball always makes your heart race, and that night, it never stopped. 15 years later, it still stays with us. We all grew up as a bunch of young cricketers, united by one dream — to win the World Cup for India,' he wrote, thanking teammates and fans for making the journey special.

Tendulkar, playing his final World Cup, was India's highest run-scorer in the tournament with 482 runs in nine matches at an average of 53.55, including two centuries.

In the final, Sri Lanka posted 274/6, powered by a century from Mahela Jayawardene (113*), with support from Kumar Sangakkara (48) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (48). Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh picked up two wickets each.

India’s chase got off to a shaky start, but a composed 97 from Gautam Gambhir, alongside key contributions from Virat Kohli (35) and an unbeaten 91 from skipper MS Dhoni sealed a memorable six-wicket win, with Yuvraj Singh fittingly hitting the winning runs.