15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes another record in IPL 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the prodigious 15-year-old cricketer, is rewriting the IPL record books, becoming the youngest and fastest player to score 500 runs

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to reach 500 IPL runs at 15 years and 26 days.

He also became the fastest to 500 IPL runs, achieving the milestone in just 227 balls.

Sooryavanshi has been Rajasthan's most consistent batter this season, scoring 254 runs at a high strike rate.

Last season, he scored the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history, off just 35 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just keeps raising the bar in IPL 2026 and he’s doing it with remarkable ease.

Turning out for Rajasthan Royals against Lucknow Super Giants, the 15-year-old ticked off two big milestones in the same game. He became the youngest player to reach 500 IPL runs and also the fastest to get there in terms of balls faced.

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Performance

At just 15 years and 26 days, he got to the mark with a simple leg glance -- nothing flashy, but a moment that says a lot about how quickly he’s growing into the league. What stands out even more is the speed: 500 runs in just 227 balls, beating Glenn Maxwell’s record by 33 deliveries. He also went past Prithvi Shaw as the youngest to the milestone, with Sanju Samson next on that list.

This season, Sooryavanshi has already been Rajasthan’s most consistent batter, scoring 254 runs at a strike rate of over 217. His two half-centuries -- both off just 15 balls -- show just how fearless he is at the crease.

Previous Achievements and Future Potential

And this isn’t new. Last season, he grabbed attention with a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans -- the fastest by an Indian in IPL history.

Right now, it feels like he’s not just keeping up with the league -- he’s racing ahead of it.