15-Year-Old Sooryavanshi's ICC Ranking Will Shock You

Rising Indian cricket stars Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan have made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings, with Sooryavanshi jumping to a career-best 48th and Kishan leading the charts with an impressive 910 points.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues his rise in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi jumped 230 places to 48th in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings after scoring 151 runs against Zimbabwe.

Ishan Kishan leads the T20I batting rankings with 910 points, achieving the third-highest rating ever recorded by a T20I batter.

Kishan's career-best rating of 916 points surpasses those of Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909).

Ravi Bishnoi climbed 31 places to 41st in the bowling rankings after taking three wickets in the Zimbabwe series.

Shubman Gill regained the No. 1 position in the ODI batting rankings.

Rising sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made a significant jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings following an impressive start to his international career.

The 15-year-old was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India's 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Sooryavanshi's performances helped him climb 230 places to a career-best 48th position among T20I batters in the rankings released by the ICC on Wednesday.

Kishan's Record-Breaking Ascent

Sooryavanshi currently has 536 rating points and trails India teammate Ishan Kishan, who leads the latest T20I batting rankings. Kishan reached a career-best 916 points after scoring 81 in the second match against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever recorded by a T20I batter.

He finished the series with 910 points but remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.

Kishan's career-best rating is also higher than those achieved by fellow Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909). Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest-ever T20I batting rating with 931 points, followed by England's Dawid Malan at 919 and Kishan at 916, according to the ICC.

Other Notable Movers

Tilak Varma also moved up two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer climbed seven spots to 24th among T20I batters. Ravi Bishnoi made one of the biggest jumps in the bowling rankings, rising 31 places to 41st after taking three wickets in the Zimbabwe series.

Zimbabwe also had some movement in the rankings, with Ryan Burl climbing six places to joint 85th among T20I batters. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani moved up 10 spots to 26th among T20I bowlers.

ODI and Test Rankings Updates

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill regained the No. 1 position among batters after New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell missed the recent series against the West Indies. Mitchell had occupied the top spot since January, according to the ICC.

Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz was another major mover, climbing five places to seventh among ODI bowlers following his performances in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series in Utrecht.

West Indies all-rounder Justin Greaves also made significant progress in the Test rankings after his standout display against Pakistan in Trinidad. He climbed 21 places to 48th among Test bowlers and moved up eight spots to ninth among all-rounders after claiming five consecutive wicket maidens.

His West Indies teammate Jayden Seales rose five places to 24th among Test bowlers, while Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas climbed nine spots to 17th.

Babar Azam also moved up four places to 15th among Test batters following his 32nd Test half-century in the second innings.