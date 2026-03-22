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Home  » Cricket » 15-year-old Fanny smashes record T20I century

15-year-old Fanny smashes record T20I century

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March 22, 2026 11:05 IST

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Rwandan cricketer Fanny Utagushimaninde, aged just 15, etched her name in history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a T20 international century, shattering previous records and marking a stunning debut.

IMAGE: Fanny Utagushimaninde smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Fanny Utagushimaninde, at 15 years and 223 days, is the youngest cricketer to score a T20 international century.
  • Utagushimaninde scored an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls against Ghana at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament.
  • She surpassed the previous record held by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old.

Rwanda's Fanny Utagushimaninde became the youngest cricketer to score a T20 international century during her team's 122‑run win over Ghana at the Nigeria Invitational Women's T20I Tournament in Lagos on Saturday.

Utagushimaninde, aged 15 years and 223 days, smashed an unbeaten 111 off 65 balls, surpassing the previous record held by Uganda's Prosscovia Alako, who was 16 years and 233 days old when she struck 116 against Mali in Kigali in 2019.

 

The Rwandan opener also became the first woman to score a hundred on international debut in the format.

On the men's side, France's Gustav Mckeon holds the record as the youngest player to hit a T20 international century, achieving the feat at 18 years and 280 days.

Source: REUTERS
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