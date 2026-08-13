145 wickets: Sri Lanka's Galle spin duo awaits India

Sri Lankan spin maestros Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis have transformed the Galle International Cricket Stadium into an impenetrable fortress, collectively amassing 145 wickets and presenting a formidable challenge to visiting teams, particularly the Indian batting lineup.

IMAGE: Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis bowling at Galle. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis have collectively taken 145 wickets at Galle, making it their personal fortress.

Jayasuriya, nicknamed 'King of Galle', has 81 wickets in 11 Tests, excelling at using the wind for drift and maintaining accuracy.

Mendis provides crucial support, maintaining pressure and offering a different angle of attack, especially to left-handers.

Indian batters, who have recently struggled against quality spinners, face a significant challenge against this left-arm and off-spin combination.

Despite potential for a truer pitch, the Sri Lankan spin duo's mastery of local conditions and variations will test any batting lineup.

At times, cricketers make a particular stadium their favourite opera centre - churning out awe-inspiring performances one after another. Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan wrecked oppositions at Sinhalese Sports Club, Jacques Kallis' numbers at Newlands are beyond belief, while Stuart Broad at the Lord's was an unstoppable force. Now, two Sri Lankan spinners - Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis - have made Galle International Cricket Stadium here their personal abattoir, running roughshod over rival batters.

Galle's Spin Dominance

Together, they have amassed 145 wickets at this venue - left-arm spinner Jayasuriya has plucked 81 wickets in a mere 11 Tests while off-spinner Mendis has taken 64 wickets in 12 matches here. Former Sri Lankan cricketer Farvez Mahararoof explained this unusual success rate. "Prabath Jaysuriya is going to be the main weapon. We have nicknamed him the 'King of Galle' because of the number of wickets he has taken there. "He knows how to bowl with the wind, and the wind is going to be a major factor in Galle because of the drift the spinners can generate," said Maharoof.

Challenge for Indian Batters

It might not be particularly encouraging news for Indian batters, who have of late struggled against quality spinners. New Zealand left-arm spinners Ajaz Patel and Mitchell Santner had destroyed India at their own backyard, and later off-spinner Simon Harmer of South Africa repeated the feat. Now, the Indian batters will have to face a quality left-arm and off-spin combine in the same match.

Jayasuriya's Accuracy and Mendis' Support

Former Sri Lankan spinner Upul Chandana offered a word of caution. "Jayasuriya has quickly become Sri Lanka's top spinner. He largely bowls in the conventional way, you know, he hardly gives any freedom to the batsmen. If the pitch has a different bounce on it, then his accuracy will be very helpful," says Chandana. The former spinner offered the example of Jayasuriya, a discovery of former Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, getting rid of Pakistan batsman Babar Azam quite regularly. "He keeps bowling those under cutters and arm balls, and Babar Azam had found it tough to score off him because he had the tendency to go on the back foot. You need to keep looking for runs against him, and if you are defensive then there will be a lot of issues," he adds.

But then the 54-year-old believes that having an able support cast in Mendis at the other end improves Jayasuriya's efficiency. "He offers tremendous support from the other end, helping the team to maintain pressure from both the ends. He gives a different angle of attack to the left-handers, taking the ball away from their hitting space, and he could be doubly dangerous with some turn on on offer," he says.

India's Batting Line-up Under Scrutiny

India have left-handers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant in their top-order, and both of them have not been blazing the field with their performances of late as well. The sight of ground staff watering the centre pitch, which is to be used for this match, might have raised the hope of a truer pitch. But the Indians will know that Jayasuriya and Mendis have enough trick up their sleeves.