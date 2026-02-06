HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
14-YO Sooryavanshi stuns with 80-ball 175 in U19 WC final

14-YO Sooryavanshi stuns with 80-ball 175 in U19 WC final

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 06, 2026 15:52 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a 14-year-old cricket prodigy, etched his name in history with a stunning, record-breaking century in the U19 World Cup final, captivating fans worldwide.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fell for a stunning 175 off 80 balls, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 14, scored a remarkable century in the U19 World Cup final.
  • Sooryavanshi's century was the second-fastest in U19 World Cup tournament history.
  • He became the first batter to score over 150 runs in a U19 World Cup final.
  • Sooryavanshi's innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes, resulting in a score of 175 off 80 balls.

At just 14, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played an innings most cricketers only dream about and that too in a U19 World Cup final.

The young opener lit up the U19 World Cup final with a fearless assault, racing to the second-fastest century in tournament history and becoming the first batter to cross 150 in a final.

 

His hundred came off just 55 balls. After reaching the milestone, Sooryavanshi quietly removed his helmet, looked skyward in prayer and acknowledged the dressing room -- a brief, emotional pause in the middle of the carnage.

England’s bowlers had little answer as he kept clearing the ropes with ease, the boundaries flowed, the field spread wider, bringing up his 150 with his 13th six.

He eventually fell for a stunning 175 off 80 balls, laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes. He walked off to a standing ovation.

