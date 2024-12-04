News
13-YO Suryavanshi powers India into Asia Cup semis

13-YO Suryavanshi powers India into Asia Cup semis

Source: PTI
December 04, 2024 18:27 IST
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi dazzles with bat and ball. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ACC/X

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi lived up to the hype around his rare talent as India outclassed United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 10 wickets to enter the semifinals of the U-19 Asia Cup in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Electing to bat, UAE lost wickets at regular intervals to be bundled out for 137 in 44 overs.

Right-arm medium pacer Yudhajit Guha was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3/15, while Chetan Sharma (2/27) and all-rounder Hardik Raj (2/28) scalped two wickets apiece.

India cantered home in 16.1 overs riding on unbeaten half-centuries from the opening duo of Suryavanshi (76 off 46) and Ayush Mhatre (67 off 51).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi recently turned heads at the IPL auction where he was sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.10 crore, becoming the youngest player to go under the hammer in the league's history.

While left-hander Suryavanshi decorated his innings with three hits to the fence and four strikes over it, Mhatre struck four boundaries and as many sixes during his knock. Majority of the 13-year-old's sixes came in the cow corner region.

India started their campaign on a disappointing note, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan by 43 runs in their group opener before thrashing minnows Japan by 211 runs.

India will play Group B toppers Sri Lanka in the semifinals, while Group A leaders Pakistan will be up against Bangladesh on Friday.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka were unbeaten in the group stages.

Brief Scores:
UAE Under-19: 137 all out in 44 overs (Muhammad Rayan 35; Yudhajit Guha 3/15, Chetan Sharma 2/27, Hardik Raj 2/28) lost to India Under-19: 143 for no loss in 16.1 overs (Vaibhav Suryavanshi 76 not out, Ayush Mhatre 67 not out) by 10 wickets. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
