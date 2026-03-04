13 dropped catches! Can India fix fielding before T20 World Cup semis?

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel addresses India's concerning fielding performance in the T20 World Cup, emphasising the need for improvement before their crucial semi-final match against England.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel highlighted India's fielding struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup, admitting they often give away 15-20 runs due to misfielding.

However, Morkel stayed focused on India's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against England on Thursday in Mumbai and did not dwell on past games.

India's poor run while fielding during the T20 World Cup continued. India's catching efficiency of 71.7% is the worst among the Super 8 sides.

India dropped many chances during the must-win virtual quarterfinal against West Indies at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday.

During the clash against the West Indies, Abhishek Sharma came running from extra cover but dropped an absolute sitter during the fifth over, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, that could have dismissed Roston Chase. In the penultimate over by Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek spilt out another catch that could have dismissed Rovman Powell.

Morkel's Assessment of Fielding Performance

"Obviously, fielding is something that we speak about a lot. I think at times we're guilty; we're giving away maybe 15-20 runs in the field. That's one aspect that we keep on working on and asking the guys to really step up on. If we can get the right players in those positions, hopefully we can take the catches," Morkel told the reporters.

"In terms of learning, there's always learning and growth that we take, but especially looking at this game here, we don't want to over-analyse too much of the past games played. I think for us it's just focusing on what we've got in front of us, and we have to be at our best tomorrow to beat England," Morkel added.

This takes India's total number of drop catches in this tournament to 13, the most by a team. The defending champions India will face two-time winners England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.