IPL 2026, PBKS vs DC: Delhi Capitals fight back to restrict Punjab Kings to 210

Priyansh Arya's explosive half-century and a strategic bowling adjustment helped Delhi Capitals restrict Punjab Kings to 210 in their IPL encounter in Dharamsala.

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings celebrates his half-century against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Priyansh Arya scored a rapid 56 off 33 balls, including six sixes, for Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals bowlers adjusted their lengths to contain Punjab Kings after an expensive start.

Shreyas Iyer and Cooper Connolly added 83 runs, but struggled to accelerate the scoring.

Lungi Ngidi bowled a strong final over to prevent Punjab Kings from exceeding 210 runs.

Priyansh Arya hit half a dozen sixes in his whirlwind 33-ball 56 before Delhi Capitals pacers tweaked their lengths to limit Punjab Kings to 210 for five in the Indian Premier League in Dharamsala on Monday.

DC, struggling to stay alive in the tournament, opted to field in the first game of the season at the scenic venue after making five changes to their side.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer hit five boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 36-ball 59. Photograph: BCCI

The ball generally flies off the bat in the high altitude of Dharamsala and that was very much evident in the first over of the game from Mitchell Starc, who proved rather expensive on the night.

Priyansh took the veteran Australian pacer to the cleaners in the over that went for 22 runs. His onslaught included a six square of the wicket on either side.

IMAGE: Mukesh Kumar celebrates the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh. Photograph: BCCI

The southpaw not only dispatched Starc for a first-ball six, but also meted out the same treatment to the wily Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.

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Delhi Capitals Adjust Bowling Strategy

Starc understandably went full to search for the swing but DC pacers realised that bowling full was not the way go on this surface after conceding 51 runs from the first thee overs.

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Photograph: BCCI

Aquib Nabi was the man behind DC's comeback as he got the ball to seam from length, particularly making life tough for Priyansh in the second half of the Powerplay.

Priyansh's opening partner Prabhsimran Singh did not have much rhythm in his 15-ball 18 before getting caught at fine leg off Mukesh.

IMAGE: Madhav Tiwari celebrates the wicket of Priyansh Arya. Photograph: BCCI

Madhav Tiwari got his first IPL wicket by getting Priyansh caught at deep point in the ninth over.

Punjab Kings' Middle Overs Struggle

Punjab Kings were off to a flyer but by the half-way mark they could only reach 107 for two in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) shared 83 off 52 balls for the third wicket but they were not able to change gears as swiftly as they would have liked.

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Delhi Bounce Back In Late Overs

In the 19th over, Starc got rid of Marcus Stoinis and Shashank Singh off successive balls before Suryansh Shedge hit a couple of breathtaking sixes off the high profile speedster.

IMAGE: Suryansh Shedge plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Ngidi bowled a brilliant final over to ensure Punjab Kings don't push beyond 210.

Key Statistics:

• Mitchell Starc has conceded 57 runs in his four overs, his most expensive spell in the IPL. It is also his second highest expensive spell in T20s behind 60 against New Zealand in the 2021 World Cup final.

Most 200-plus scores in an IPL season

• 8: Gujarat Titans in 2025

• 8: Punjab Kings in 2025

• 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2026

• 7: Punjab Kings in 2026

Indian batters with most 50-plus IPL scores in Powerplay

• 4: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

• 3: Priyansh Arya

• Punjab Kings reached 50 in 2.4 overs, their quickest in IPL.

Next Match:

May 12, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.