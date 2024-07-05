News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 11 injured during Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

11 injured during Team India's victory parade in Mumbai

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 10:58 IST
Team India fans

IMAGE: Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

At least 11 persons were rushed to hospitals for sustaining minor injuries or feeling dizzy after a massive crowd gathered along the route of the victory parade of the T-20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team in South Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Nine were admitted to the state-run GT Hospital for suffering injuries or complaining of breathing difficulties due to excessive crowding. They are now in a stable condition, said the dean of JJ Group of Hospitals.

 

Officials said one fan was taken to the government-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and was allowed to go after primary care. Another person was taken to a private hospital in south Mumbai and discharged after treatment.

Team India fans

IMAGE: Fans celebrate during Team India's victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Thousands of fans thronged Marine Drive to witness the victory parade of the Indian cricket team on Thursday evening. This led to a stampede-like situation, an official said.

Police deployed a large number of personnel and made elaborate security arrangements between Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium to avoid any untoward incident.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar appreciated his force for effectively managing the crowd during the victory parade.

“A special appreciation to all my officers & staff of @MumbaiPolice for the exceptional crowd management at Marine Drive today amid the rains,” Phansalkar wrote in his official X handle.

“We made sure it remains a special moment for our Champions & the fans. Also thank you Mumbaikars, for your cooperation. We made it happen together!,” he added in the post. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
