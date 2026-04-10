IPL 2026: Sooryavanshi smashes 15-ball 50 as RR crush RCB to extend winning streak

• IPL 2026 SCORECARD: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his half-century against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rajat Patidar's counter-attacking innings of 63 off 40 balls was crucial for RCB after a top-order collapse.

Virat Kohli scored 32 off 16 balls but his wicket triggered a mini collapse in the RCB batting lineup.

Venkatesh Iyer's late cameo of 29 off 15 balls helped RCB cross the 200-run mark.

Rajasthan Royals' bowlers, including Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi, initially put RCB under pressure with early wickets.

RCB's total of 201/8 may be insufficient, falling approximately 25 runs short of a par score on the pitch.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his red-hot form, blazing a 26-ball 78 as Rajasthan Royals crushed Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets to extend their winning run in IPL 2026, in Guwahati on Friday.

Sooryavanshi hit eight boundaries and seven sixes while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 81 off 43 balls as RR overhauled the 202-run target with 12 balls to spare.

Earlier, skipper Rajat Patidar delivered a masterclass in calculated counter-offensive even as wickets fell regularly at the other end, guiding RCB to 201 for 8.

Patidar hit four sixes and as many boundaries in his 40-ball-63 which was largely instrumental in RCB reaching a challenging score after being down at 94 for 6 at one stage.

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IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of Phil Salt. Photograph: BCCI

Patidar nudged and pushed while keeping the scoreboard moving even as a lot of RCB batters, including the great Virat Kohli (32 off 16 balls), got out while trying to force the pace.

Towards the end, Impact Sub Venkatesh Iyer scored 29 off 15 balls, including 21 off the final over from Sandeep Sharma, taking the score past the 200-run mark.

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Early innings and pitch conditions

Following a steady drizzle ahead of the start of the match, the Barsapara 22-yard strip had enough underlying moisture that led to extra bounce, which accounted for both Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal, with Jofra Archer being the initial wrecker-in-chief.

Kohli played and missed a few with both bounce and seam movement causing some trouble but in between hit seven boundaries.

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IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer takes the catch to dismiss Tim David. Photograph: BCCI

But once Ravi Bishnoi, who has tweaked his run-up to a circular bowled google to outfox Kohli, who went for an inside out lofted shot over covers, RCB's troubles started.

Bishnoi got Krunal Pandya and then the unheralded Brijesh Sharma, a pick from Bengal Premier League T20, got one to skid into Jitesh Sharma's pads to make it 76 for 5. He also accounted for Tim David before Romario Shepherd hit the first six off the innings in the 12th over.

Patidar's counter-attack and Venkatesh's contribution

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Towards the back end, Patidar showed his range, but none of it was better than putting his dancing shoes on and lofting Bishnoi into the stands.

Venkatesh, who was under immense pressure due to his price tag at KKR last year, had to be introduced as Impact Player in pursuit of extra runs, and he did his bit to prop up the score.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Romario Shepherd. Photograph: BCCI

But, in the process, RCB had to sacrifice Suyash Sharma, a leg-break bowler, who could have been as effective as Bishnoi.

In end, RCB were 25 runs short of a par-score.

Key statistics:

Indians with fewest innings to 3,000 T20 runs

90: Tilak Varma

91: Ruturaj Gaikwad

93: KL Rahul

95: Rajat Patidar

102: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Matches taken for 150 IPL wickets among pacers

105: Lasith Malinga

117: Harshal Patel

124: Jasprit Bumrah

137: Dwayne Bravo

138: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

140: Sandeep Sharma

Next Matches:

April 11, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, New International Stadium, Mullanpur.

April 11, 2026: 7.30 pm IST: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

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