'101 against RCB set my career up': David Miller

Discover how South African batter David Miller's iconic unbeaten 101 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2013 became a pivotal moment, defining his career as one of T20 cricket's most reliable finishers.

IMAGE: David Miller in action for Delhi Capitals against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points David Miller identifies his 101 not out against RCB in IPL 2013 as his most rewarding and career-shaping knock.

Miller has established himself as a dependable middle-order finisher in T20 cricket over a decade.

He considers mastering the art of finishing innings as his proudest career achievement.

Miller holds the record for most IPL seasons played by a South African cricketer.

Winning the IPL 2022 title with Gujarat Titans is his favourite IPL memory.

South African batter David Miller has identified his match-winning 101 not out against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023 as the knock he is most proud of in the league innings.

He said his 38-ball 101 which helped Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) pull off a dramatic six-wicket win over RCB played a key role in shaping his career.

Miller, who is representing Southern Brave in The Hundred 2026, reflected on his career and his most memorable IPL performances while speaking to JioStar.

The left-hander, 37, has established himself as one of T20 cricket's most dependable middle-order finishers over a career spanning more than a decade.

Miller's Career-Defining Knock

"I think the 101 that I scored against RCB, the fact that it was a chase, chasing down a score and scoring a hundred, my first hundred in the IPL, my first T20 hundred, was a knock that felt the most rewarding. I think there was a lot at stake there, and it kind of set my career up if I look back at it now.

"Then there was another knock that I'll always remember as well, the one in Durban against Australia. We chased down a score there as well, and I scored a hundred, 118 not out or something. So, those two knocks under pressure, scoring hundreds, they'll always kind of stand out," he said.

Miller's century remains one of the most iconic innings of his IPL career. The performance announced him as a destructive force in the middle order and laid the foundation for his reputation as a finisher.

The South African said mastering the art of finishing innings has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his long T20 career.

Mastering The Art Of Finishing

"Probably the fact that I've made a career by batting in the middle order and finishing games, that would be something I'm most proud of. It's something that takes a long time to kind of conquer and master. I'm still learning all the time, but at least I've had a long career in that department, and I've really enjoyed going about chasing innings, especially," he said.

Miller has featured in 15 IPL seasons since making his debut in 2012, representing Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. He holds the record for the most IPL seasons played by a South African cricketer.

His most celebrated IPL campaign came with Gujarat Titans in 2022, when he played a pivotal role in the franchise's title-winning debut season. Miller was the backbone of GT's middle order and produced several match-winning performances during their historic run.

IPL Legacy And Gujarat Titans Triumph

Reflecting on his favourite IPL memory, Miller picked that triumph with Gujarat Titans.

He said, "My favourite moment in the IPL... there have been many, but we obviously play to win, so definitely winning the IPL for Gujarat Titans would be that."

Miller has accumulated 3,288 runs in 152 IPL matches across his career and has become synonymous with late-innings hitting and successful chases.

In The Hundred 2026, Miller has scored 166 runs in eight matches for Southern Brave, although the franchise could not secure a place in the knockout stages. His latest campaign has added to a career in which the 37-year-old continues to play a key role in T20 leagues around the world.