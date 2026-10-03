10,000 runs and counting: KL Rahul marks milestone with stunning ton

KL Rahul joined India’s 10,000-run club in style, smashing 129 off 87 balls.

IMAGE: KL Rahul bats en route his century against West Indies in the 3rd ODI in Mullanpur on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul completed 10,000 international runs, becoming the 15th Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone.

He scored an unbeaten 129 runs off 87 balls in the third ODI against West Indies, including 10 fours and six sixes.

Rahul's innings was crucial in lifting India from an early struggle at 4/2, providing a strong platform for the hosts.

His ODI record is particularly impressive, with 3,541 runs in 101 matches at an average of 51.31 and nine centuries.

The unbeaten 129 is the third-highest ODI score by an Indian batting at No. 5, behind Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni.

KL Rahul completed 10,000 international runs in style, smashing an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls in the third ODI against West Indies on Saturday. Rahul became the 15th Indian to reach the landmark after walking in with India in early trouble at 4/2. He reached his ninth ODI century in just 80 balls and finished with 11 fours and six sixes, striking at more than 148. His innings lifted India after half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad and gave the hosts a strong platform in the final ODI.

Rahul's Impressive Career Statistics

Rahul now has 10,094 runs in 243 matches and 281 innings, averaging 41.03, with 23 centuries and 63 fifties across formats. His ODI record remains particularly impressive. Rahul has scored 3,541 runs in 101 matches at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of more than 92, with nine centuries and 20 fifties. His highest score is now 129*.

Performance Across Formats

In Tests, Rahul has 4,288 runs from 70 matches at 36.64, including 12 centuries and 21 fifties, with a best of 199. He has also scored 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is at 37.75, with two centuries and 22 fifties. His unbeaten 129 is the third-highest ODI score by an Indian batting at No. 5. Only Yuvraj Singh's 139 against Australia in Sydney in 2004 and MS Dhoni's 134 against England in Cuttack in 2017 are higher. Rahul has also been in outstanding form in ODIs this year. He has scored 323 runs in 10 matches and eight innings at an average of 80.75 and a strike rate of 136.28, with two centuries.